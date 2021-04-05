A couple of women buy vegetables in a market in Lima, Peru, in May 2020. STRINGER / Reuters

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, neither the health crisis nor the socioeconomic crisis have lessened. The fall in the world economy of 3.5% due to the measures adopted to contain the covid-19 is only comparable with the effects of the Second World War. In the case of Latin America and the Caribbean, the contraction reached 6.9%, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Faced with this, during 2020 many countries promoted programs and public policies to keep people and economies afloat. At the same time, multiple international, academic and civil society actors have expressed the urgency of aligning public recovery spending with actions that promote the creation of formal jobs, better health conditions, opportunities for women and effective climate action, among other alternatives that aim to close or, at least, reduce the existing social and environmental gaps.

Thus, there have been speeches on “rebuilding better”, “green recovery” and “sustainable recovery”, which show the advantages of investing in initiatives such as renewable energy and its variant of distributed generation, electromobility of public transport, energy efficiency in buildings , shorter food supply systems, among other proposals that allow us to get out of the socio-economic crisis and, at the same time, significantly transform our economies to make them more equitable and climate resilient.

However, and despite the fact that no one publicly disagrees with the need to implement an agenda based on the principle of sustainability, in Latin America the evidence shows that the measures adopted by most countries are far from being so.

According to data from Global Recovery ObservatoryLatin American countries do not stand out either in recovery spending as a percentage of GDP -which ranges from 3.01% in the case of Peru to 0.03% for Brazil-, or in initiatives classified as “green”. By way of example, the agendas of Mexico, Argentina and Peru do not consider any initiative of this type; rather, they reinforce programs based on intensive carbon energies. According to this same study, of the six countries analyzed in the region, three are positioned as “missed opportunities” -Chile, Mexico and Peru-, since they have public funds for recovery, but these are not being directed towards it. fair and resilient. Two are classified as “potential to act” -Argentina and Colombia-, that is to say, although it has few resources destined for recovery, there are still possibilities that these will be mobilized taking into account sustainability principles.

All of the above shows a worrying situation: decision makers continue to choose solutions that are not compatible with life on the planet. The contradiction between discourse and practice is clear and the need to change course is urgent. There is no real long-term recovery without the ingredients of social justice and environmental resilience.

Laure delalande is part of Ethos in Mexico, Violet Rabbi works for Public Space in Chile and Maria Laura Rojas represents Transforma in Colombia. The three authors are part of Sustainable Latin America.