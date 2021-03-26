If the Alberto Fernández government film is ever written, on March 24, 2021 will have three sequences of unusual events because they happened simultaneously. The first will show the Minister of the Economy, Martín Guzmán, telling US Treasury officials the same thing he had told Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the Monetary Fund, the day before. That Argentina wants to renegotiate the debt with the agency, but that Needs more time. At least seven more months, as Cristina demanded. Until the legislative elections in October.

In the other scene, Alberto Fernández is having a videoconference from the Casa Rosada with the president of the World Bank, David Malpass. There the President is heard saying that the Argentina is willing to pay debts with credit agencies. And, in the last sequence, Cristina speaks at a political event in the Buenos Aires city of Las Flores. She simply says. “We cannot pay the debt; we don’t have money ”.

While Cristina says what she says, Axel Kicillof and Máximo Kirchner nod their heads. And the official announcer of the event dismisses her saying “thank you very much, Madam President of the Nation.” Mistake, failed act or honesty of the power equation in the Front of All. The questions in the governing coalition are two these days. How far will Alberto continue to fall? How far will Cristina go?

Regarding the immediate future of the President, there are some data that are whispered with alarm in the Casa Rosada. The latest focus group commissioned by government officials throws a collapse without pause in the opinions about Alberto Fernández.

Measurements made in the province of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Salta, Entre Ríos and Tierra del Fuego indicate that their positive image dropped to 37% (of that 80% that the moderate leader harvested at the beginning of the pandemic) and that the negative grew to 45%. The adjectives with which the respondents define the current situation of the Head of State are devastating and, out of respect for the inauguration, will not be mentioned in this column.

The replacement of the overwhelmed Marcela Losardo by the Taliban Martín Soria in the Ministry of Justice, and the vaudeville between Sabina Frederic and Sergio Berni during the search for a kidnapped minor accelerated the fall of the presidential image. But the fact that all pollsters stand out as most shocking is still that of the VIP vaccination. The privilege of officials and militants to get vaccinated opened a very noticeable crack between Fernández and a good part of those who voted for him in 2019.

Meanwhile, Cristina slips a little more every day towards the center of the scene. The first act was that volcanic statement via zoom on the future dollar cause. Later, it was his decisive influence for Losardo’s departure from Alberto’s cabinet, for Berni’s survival, and for Guzmán’s turn in the negotiation strategy with the IMF. And this week it was the impudent approach with Chavismo, after the abandonment of the Lima Group by the Government, and the speech in Las Flores marking what will be the line to follow with the debt.

He shows his own the map and tries to divide the opposition. Punish Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich, and Surprise praising Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Like old times, andThe Fund responds that there will be no longer terms to negotiate the debt. And the markets lower our thumbs, making Argentine bonds fall and raising country risk. Pure déjà vu. Cristina does what she always did. And Argentina is looking more and more like that of the troubled years of his second term. That was the country where she felt most comfortable. And it was also the country that made him know the taste of defeat.