In the book “Pediatric Anesthesia” published in May 2007, Dr Ken R. Carchpole, from the department of surgical sciences at Nuffield Children’s Hospital, Oxford, recounted how they were improved post surgery protocolsinspired by two highly specialized sectors such as the Formula 1 and theaviation. The objective of the research, then applied to the hospital’s daily procedures, aimed at increasing the quality and safety in the handover between surgery and intensive care. In particular, we focused on the potential for perfecting the transfer of children after cardiac surgery to intensive care, a key moment for the recovery of patients, clearly very vulnerable.

THE Formula 1 pit stops have been taken as an example of how a multi-professional team can work in unison to effectively perform multiple tasks (changing four tires and – at the time – refueling) under oneenormous pressure and with a minimal margin of error. Just like in the transfer from the operating room to intensive carewhich involves multi-professional specialists – such as surgeons, anesthesiologists and intensive care personnel – who have to work as a single unit under pressure, with the aim of safely transfer both the equipment and the necessary information. The chemistry observed in aeronautics, for specialization in teamwork and safety, was also introduced into the study.

The researchers were like that invited by Ferrari F1 (Nigel Stepney and Shell acted as intermediaries) to attend the pit stop tests and to visit the headquarters in Maranello. During the meeting there were detailed discussions with the managers, finding common ground with health care, with the aim of establishing a new protocol between anesthesiologists, surgeons, intensive care operators and nurses. Also present at the meeting were two captains who deal with aviation training, to suggest improvements in the handovers. The observations covered many aspects: command responsibilities, sequencing of activities to be performed, assignment of tasks, activity forecasting and planning, discipline, checklists, engagement, meetings, awareness of the situation, training and regular discussions.

From theory we then moved on to practice, studying 50 cases, 23 of which were treated with the previous protocol and 27 with the new one. The young patients were between 2 days old and 16 years old and had just undergone open heart surgery.

The average number of technical errors in the handover between the two hospital units are dropped from 5.42 to 3.15. The average number of omissions in information transfer And dropped from 2.09 to 1.07. There was also a step forward at the average level of timingpass by 10.8 minutes at 9.4.

The introduction of the new protocol thus led to improvements in all aspects of the handover between surgery and intensive care. The study thus recognized the importance of the experience gained in other sectors in particular for optimizing those areas of medicine that involve the transfer of patients and information.