Unfortunately, there is no organic oil from farmer Freek around the corner. So if Russia is having trouble with Ukraine and if China wants to top up stocks, you will have less money left for chips and ice cream at the end of the month. This weekend there was another price record. But the hassle in the world isn’t the only reason fuel prices are so high here, because there are also taxes and excise duties. Not looking at the budget of the state for a moment; how expensive could gasoline be without excise duties and taxes?

Discounts on excise duties and taxes on petrol isn’t even such a far-fetched idea. France’s finance minister said in October last year that they were considering cutting taxes to make petrol less expensive. This would be good for the purchasing power of the inhabitants. In response, supermarket chain E.Leclerc then offered fuel at purchase prices. In the Netherlands, a little less levies could also make a big difference. We list three scenarios.

Not 21 percent but 9 percent VAT

According to United Consumers, the average price of Euro 95 in the Netherlands is currently 2,160 Euro. Excluding the 21 percent VAT, the price would already be 1,785 euros. If the VAT were not 21 percent, but 9 percent as for foodstuffs and certain essential services, the price would already fall to 1.95 euros.

No petrol without excise duties but with VAT

Of the total price of gasoline, according to UC, only 37 percent consists of the costs of production. Of course, the gas station owner still wants to earn some money, so a margin of 8 percent of the total price is calculated. Including VAT, this means that no less than 38 percent of what you pay at the pump goes to the state in the form of excise duties. This equates to 82 cents per litre. If the VAT would simply remain, the petrol in the Netherlands without excise duties would be 1.34 euros per liter.

Gasoline without excise duties and taxes

What if the tax authorities pull their hands off the pumps and do not levy any taxes? With only the production costs and the profit for the selling parties, the gasoline in the Netherlands would cost 0.97 euros per liter. Then we are talking about Euro 95. Diesel, which now costs 1.85 euros per liter, would then cost 1.01 euros per liter. In this calculation we obviously do not take into account the impact on the treasury and which things have to be cut back by the government. In any case, it wouldn’t be purely positive either.

What are the fuel prices in Europe?

You can conclude that the liter price will not be around the euro for the time being, if you look at fuel prices abroad. Only in Russia, Belarus and Turkey do prices drop below the euro in an overview of the ANWB. In Poland you pay about 1.2 euros per liter for both petrol and diesel. In Luxembourg it fluctuates around 1.5 euros and in Germany you pay just over 1.6 euros per liter.