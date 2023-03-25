Ldear reader, Being and staying “healthy and fit” – how does that work and what is important? We are investigating this question on a new FAZ topic page. It’s about the right sport at the right time. Or about what fasting brings, which diet is appropriate, how we motivate ourselves. Everything is told from the point of view of people who are not high-performance athletes, but who often have little time left and want to use it well. Peter-Philipp Schmitt started with an overview: He describes how much sport we do on average, how healthy we feel afterwards, how overweight we are – and how all of that has changed over the past few years.

Google search queries are always a good indicator of topics that people are currently interested in. Financial topics are always very interesting, but they seem to be particularly gripping at the moment. Current statistics for the American market show “Is my money safe” and “Why banks fail” at the top of Google queries. The questions “Is my money safe?” and “Why do banks fail?” That’s why Daniel Mohr and Archibald Preuschat from the economics department followed up for you. One of their theories: anyone who fears for their money given the cloudy sky on the capital markets should remember a few things. No central bank and no government has an interest in savers’ deposits in current and overnight accounts being swept into the abyss of a banking crisis. Because that would mean bank runs everywhere and uncontrolled chaos. And: If you pay into a savings plan in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), you don’t have to worry. Savings plans of this kind should be designed for years and decades, and intermittent price setbacks can be understood as more favorable purchase prices. There are a few more tips in the piece.

The green sauce is a traditional Frankfurt dish. But does it have to be sour cream or can it also be yoghurt? Weigh the herbs or shred them in the machine? Can you add dill and mustard? And what about eggs? The best way to prepare a green sauce is a lively discussion; the comparatively under-complex dish can generate a lot of conversation, all the more so if you have read something about it beforehand. Jacqueline Vogt did that: the author Ingrid Schick wrote a small book about the green sauce around ten years ago. The book, which was then published by Cocon-Verlag in Hanau, can still be bought online, but a completely revised new edition has recently been published by Frankfurt-based Societäts-Verlag. It’s a mix of herbalism and do-it-yourself instructions, spiced with a distinct but unobtrusive local patriotism. Sometimes it’s the little things that bring a special joy, and not just for Frankfurters and those who have been or want to become one. Therefore I allow myself this culinary hint today.

By the way, we’re hosting another one next Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m Movie night for our subscribers: This time there is the film “Paddington” to see. All information can be found here. After the screening, Dietmar Dath and Maria Wiesner from the editorial team will have a discussion with the audience and with each other.

Carsten Knop

