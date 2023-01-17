Suddenly a relatively unknown law had all the attention. At the beginning of this month, Boskalis CEO Peter Berdowski warned against the bill responsible and sustainable international business. It would, he said The Financial Times, making it impossible for him to undertake. According to Berdowski, the ‘activist part of society would have acquired an excessive influence on policy’. The boss of the international dredging company threatened (again, because it happened before) with a departure from the Netherlands.

The statements sparked a media frenzy. “If something goes wrong with a supplier of a supplier of a supplier in Nigeria, you could go to jail as a CEO,” said Ingrid Thijssen of the VNO-NCW corporate umbrella organization on Monday. On 1. Proponents opposed it. “Dutch companies crave good legislation in the field of corporate social responsibility”, directors of Zeeman, CNV Internationaal and ASN Bank, among others, registered on Tuesday Fidelity. They called for the law to be “introduced quickly”.

The House of Representatives will hold a hearing on the bill on Wednesday. Four questions about the new sustainability law.

1 What’s in the law?

Child labour, modern slavery, serious environmental damage, deforestation or land grabbing. With this law, large companies must try to verify whether their products do not cause major damage to people or the environment. To know this well, they must also check whether their subcontractors, and possibly their subcontractors, may be engaged in such malicious activities. “It’s very simple,” says D66 MP Alexander Hammelburg, one of the initiators of the law. “No one wants to buy a sweater made by children’s hands. But if you go into a store now as a consumer, you have no idea. That must be over.”

Companies should be concerned about things like palm oil or clothes made by Uyghur forced labourers

This legislation has been “a long time coming,” says Hammelberg. The discussion about corporate social responsibility was started ten years ago when a building containing clothing factories collapsed in Bangladesh in 2013. More than eleven hundred people died, and thousands were injured. Despite concerns about illegal floors on the building and cracks, people were still put to work.

The Netherlands is a member of the OECD, and thus endorses international guidelines in the field of conscious entrepreneurship. Covenants have already been concluded in all kinds of sectors on the basis of these standards. The coalition agreement of Rutte III already stated that these covenants would be evaluated after two years to see whether any mandatory measures were needed. For example, an evaluation showed that only 35 percent of large companies in the Netherlands endorse the OECD guidelines. In the meantime, many companies themselves agree that it does not happen automatically and that legislation is necessary.

2 What do opponents (outside Boskalis) say?

Opponents point to the European Union. There is talk of a draft guideline for corporate social responsibility. “We think it is good that legislation will be introduced,” says Thijssen of VNO-NCW. “Companies want to take responsibility, but it has to be European. The Netherlands should not go it alone.” If not, says Thijssen, “different countries come to the same factory with all different requirements depending on the legislation in their country.”

According to Thijssen, the law should also offer more opportunities to work together. “In order not to do double work and to agree: that company controls that factory, and that company controls that.” She mentions high costs that have to be incurred and the hiring of extra staff. “It is an awful lot of extra work to discover in your chain where things are not going well and to solve it.”

3 What do proponents say?

Proponents see it as a ‘lower limit’ for corporate responsibility. Companies really should be concerned about things like palm oil or clothes made by Uyghur forced labourers. “After years of talking, the time of non-commitment is over,” says Maria van der Heijden of MVO Nederland, an umbrella organization for sustainable companies.

Large, non-sustainable companies are lobbying against this legislation. That slows things down tremendously

The argument that the Netherlands is acting alone is not correct, says Van der Heijden. “It is always mentioned that Belgium does not have such legislation, and that is so lame. Many countries around us already have such legislation. Think of Germany, France and the United Kingdom.” Waiting for the EU will take much too long, says Van der Heijden. That could take another five years. That is also feared by D66 MP Hammelburg. “In Europe, a strong lobby is being conducted against such legislation by large, unsustainable companies. That slows things down enormously.”

If this law is introduced, there will be a level playing field for sustainable companies, says Van der Heijden. “For example, we know a natural stone company that bought material in Italy. They found out that the natural stone came from India and encountered child labor there. They made arrangements to prevent that. It takes time and money to figure that out. Other natural stone buyers only pay attention to price.”

4 What about that criminal prosecution?

The passages about criminal law enforcement have changed in various versions of the bill, says Frederike Ahlers, lawyer in the field of environmental criminal law at Van Doorne. Previously, it was indeed the case that companies could (in extreme cases) also be prosecuted for malicious activities by subcontractors. “In the latest version of the proposal, criminal enforcement is only made possible with one specific obligation,” says Ahlers. “Namely, the obligation to also report on due diligence in annual reports, in short: on the policy and measures in the field of the environment and human rights.” Although it is the practice that companies and directors are first warned via supervisors if they do not comply with the law and at most companies are enforced under administrative law, the law does leave open the option of switching to criminal prosecution in addition to administrative law, says Ahlers.