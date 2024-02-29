An annoying band around your leg, constant stress about charging and justice on the phone all the time. Ex-detainees experience wearing an ankle bracelet as a punishment, while formally it is not. Reporter Ingmar Vriesema investigated why both detainees and politicians structurally underestimate the effect of the ankle bracelet.
Read the article: Living with an ankle bracelet, what does that look like? Three ex-detainees speak candidly: 'That anklet will get stuck between your ears'
