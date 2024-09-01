Eva Jinek (46), who will be seen in her new talk show Eva on NPO 1 from Monday, grew from an insecure go-getter to a self-assured TV icon. During that bumpy road to the top, she did not keep everyone happy, as a tour of people who worked closely with her shows. “She has something enchanting about her. Rightly so, because she is also very good. But she will just as easily trade you in for someone else.”

