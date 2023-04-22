In cities such as Hamburg, Lisbon and Brussels, “exotic people exhibitions” served up racist stereotypes during and after the colonial era. Confrontation with this past takes place slowly. The exhibition of “exotic” people was widespread in colonial Europe: already in the 15th century, people were kidnapped from colonized areas and, from the end of the 19th century, the so-called “human zoos” became a lucrative business for its European operators. Under the pretext of science, these racist exhibitions demonstrated Europe’s supposed “civilizational superiority”.

In the colonies, people were often lured to Europe with false promises, where they had to work in degrading conditions and were presented as “savages” or cannibals. Yet in many places, even today, there is little public awareness of this chapter in colonial history.

Hamburg, birthplace of modern “human zoos”

Hamburg businessman Carl Hagenbeck was one of the first to turn race exhibitions into a business with his Völkerschau (ethnological exhibition), which opened in 1874. His company, which still runs the zoo of the family’s name in the city in northern Germany, Germany, made money with such exhibitions until the 1930s.

People were shown “in a deliberately primitive setting” and forced to strip naked, historian Jürgen Zimmerer told broadcaster NDR. Claus Hagenbeck, great-grandson of the initiator of the shows, on the other hand, has in the past downplayed exhibitions as an “art form”. Although Hagenbeck Zoo has meanwhile announced that it will come to terms with its own past, on the park site there is still no reference to “ethnological exhibits”.

Colonial stereotypes in Portugal

In Lisbon, another former colonial center, in 1940, as part of an exhibition about the Portuguese world, non-Europeans still presented themselves as “indigenous extras”. They should simulate their lives in the city’s Botanical Garden, meeting colonial stereotypes.

The exhibition shows how Portuguese dictator Antônio de Oliveira Salazar glorified the colonial era to strengthen his regime. In today’s reassessment, much of the blame would therefore be attributed to the dictatorship, explains Elsa Peralta, a historian at the University of Lisbon.

“The main narrative of the democratic period is that the crimes of the colonial period were linked to the dictatorship. This does not reflect the long duration of Portugal’s colonial history”. She also points out that the sign about the “human zoo” in the Botanical Garden today explicitly refers to the Salazar period.

Many Portuguese were in any case unaware of the racist exposure, recalls Peralta. For some years now, however, the colonial past has been increasingly discussed in public, albeit more slowly than in other former colonial states. “Portuguese society is slowly waking up to this issue, it has not yet been addressed”, says the historian.

Exhibitions in Belgium: Memory or “Human Zoo 2.0”?

In Belgium, public outcry against colonial crimes has been particularly intense in recent years. As early as 1958, the country organized a “humain zoo” as part of the World’s Fair in Brussels – one of the last ethnological exhibitions.

In the past, attempts have been made to remember this dark chapter of history and its victims, for example, with exhibitions. However, they partly reproduced racist practices, showing photos of “human zoos”, criticizes activist and anthropologist Stella Nyanchama Okemwa, board member of the European Network against Racism (Enar). “For me, it was Human Zoo 2.0,” says Okemwa of his visit to an exhibit. “He caused me a great deal of trauma.”

She believes that acknowledging these traumas is imperative to coming to terms with the past, but sees little purpose in this. The numbers seem to prove what she thinks: in 2020, according to a survey, half of Belgians still believed that colonialism had brought more positive than negative consequences to Congo.

Enlightenment or new consumer trends?

The fact that exhibitions of “exotic” human beings finally disappeared from the European public sphere in the 1950s and 1960s was not only due to a growing sensitivity to racist issues. A more banal reason was that the spread of cinema, television and mass tourism changed the way “exotics” could now be seen. “The sense of adventure was no longer brought into the country itself, but people could afford to travel there,” writes historian Anne Dreesbach.

To this day, European societies still have not overcome their historically growing racism towards black people. Belgium, for example, has never officially apologized for its colonial crimes, fearing the consequences. For Okemwa, “people don’t want to get involved in the matter because it will open Pandora’s box”.