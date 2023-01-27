Of Daniel of Diodorus

New treatment approaches are also working for patients with major depression on whom traditional antidepressants fail. Here are the available options

New psychopharmacological approaches to combat depression they are on the way and could help psychiatrists treat those who do not respond to psychotherapy treatments or those with currently available antidepressant drugs. "Resistant depression, or depression that does not respond adequately to usual treatments, is a condition that affects approximately 30 percent of all those suffering from major depression," says the psychiatrist. Claudius Mencacci who presides, together with Matthew Balestrieri, the XXIV National Congress of the Italian Society of Neuropsychopharmacology, currently underway in the Milan and Venice Mestre offices and which is also attended by international speakers. "Now we have l'esketamine, a molecule with an antidepressant action that has recently received therapeutic indications and reimbursement. With the data we have we know that theesketamine is effective in more than 50 percent of people resistant to traditional antidepressants. The hope is that in a short time the mental health departments will be able to provide this type of treatment which, when effective, produces a significant improvement in the quality of life of those suffering from resistant depression and their families. An improvement that has repercussions on the direct and indirect costs of both families and the health service. But above all, when it is effective, it also manages to reduce the risk of suicide, which is always present in resistant forms of depression"

How esketamine works Antidepressants were discovered fortuitously in the 1950s, when a malfunctioning anti-TB antibiotic was shown to improve mood. It was a monoamine oxidase inhibitor, which changed the transmission of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain. From then on, research started which then led to the development of the various antidepressants on the market today, molecules which, with different mechanisms, interfere with various neurotransmitterthe. «Esketamine, recently approved also in Italy, is a derivative of ketamine» explains Mencacci. «It acts on NMDA receptors (N-methyl-D-aspartate, one of the glutamate receptors) and on synaptic plasticity, with a antidepressant effect due to the involvement of glutamatea neurotransmitter that has a mediating activity in the functioning of the central nervous system».

Options for resistant depression Major depression is a specific disorder due to multiple factors, biological fragilitybut also environmental and psychological. Today it is dealt with using diversified interventions that include modifications of lifestyles, psychotherapy and antidepressant drugs. «The treatment of this form of depression must always be personalized on the basis of the individual response in terms of efficacy and tolerability» Mencacci continues. «And it must be declined according to the stage of life of the person, the sex and the progression of the pathology. For example, there is a big difference between single-episode depressions and those that are recurrent, between mild and moderate and severe forms. Treatment must be specific to the condition of the person being treated. Furthermore, today we also know that for the forms of depression that tend to resist treatment, there are consolidated intervention procedures. One of these is the possibility of increasing theefficacy of the antidepressant with other drugs such asaripiprazole, a dopaminergic blocker also indicated for mood disorders, which has demonstrated efficacy in improving the clinical response in association with an antidepressant precisely in the resistant forms"