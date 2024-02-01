The discovery of a group on the Telegram messaging app that had the participation of 3,000 people, most of them employees and teachers from the United Nations (UN) agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), is yet another chapter in the scandal involving the support of members of this organization for terrorism and anti-Semitism, points to a report by the NGO UN Watchwhich monitors the actions of the United Nations, released on January 11th.

The document explains in detail how some UNRWA members who participated in the group celebrated and endorsed the massacre that occurred on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israeli territory and killed 1,200 people, as well as kidnapping another 250 .

Entitled “UNRWA’s Terrorgram”the UN Watch report reveals that UN agency officials were praying for the “success” and “protection” of Palestinian terrorists while sharing photos and videos in the group of terrorist attacks that killed thousands of Israelis (both the group and the material shared in it are archived at this link). In the messages, the employees were describing as “martyrs” and “heroes” the Hamas terrorists who managed to invade and kill people inside Israeli territory.

Still within the group, according to UN Watch, they also defended the execution of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas and called for the destruction of the State of Israel and the genocide of the Jews. As the NGO pointed out, some members questioned where the terrorists had learned the techniques used in the massacre, with the aim of understanding and subsequently teaching other people. It is worth remembering that UNRWA provides education assistance and manages some schools in Gaza.

“Thousands of teachers in this group [do Telegram]. None of them ever objected [as ações dos outros membros] and said 'this is wrong'. Whoever spoke on this topic was applauding [os] terrorist attacks. These are [os] UN teachers”, recalled Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, in an interview with the American broadcaster ABC News.

According to the document, the Telegram group was created in March 2020 with the declared purpose of coordinating negotiations for better contracts and working conditions for UNRWA teachers working in Gaza. As UN Watch points out, the group's discovery is further damning evidence of the UN agency's failure to comply with its humanitarian principles.

In the report, UN Watch disclosed the content of some of the messages that were exchanged in the group throughout the tragic day of October 7th. They clearly show how UN agency officials commemorate the violence and terror perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on that fateful day.

As the document shows, one of the profiles, identified as Israa Abdul Kareem Mezher, enthusiastically celebrated the terrorists' entry into Israeli territory, writing that “Israel's time” was over. Another, identified as Waseem Medhat Abo El Ula, was calling in the group for the execution of the “colonizer” – in reference to Israel – and praying that Palestinian terrorists would “tear the Jews to pieces”. Another user, whose profile name was “Yousif's Mother,” called the Hamas terrorists “heroes,” and said they had big “hearts” and that Jews were “incredibly deceitful.”

The profile identified as Abu Omar endorsed in his messages sent to the group the kidnapping of Israeli hostages and the murder of civilians by Hamas. He also called for a genocide of the Jews. Another profile, identified as Muhammad Al Zuhairi, justified and celebrated the attacks by Palestinian terrorists, stating that the extremist actions that resulted in the massacre of several Jewish communities were “Allah's will”.

In addition to the profiles above, the UN Watch report listed several others who were celebrating the attacks, such as the profile identified as Shatha Husam Al Nawajha, who was “praying” for the terrorists’ victory against Israel; the profile of Moreed Abdulaziz Issa, who claimed that Israel had no right to exist; that of Ibrahim Sami El Sultan, who celebrated the kidnapping of Israeli hostages; the profile identified as “Manael”, who was wanting to encourage Gaza civilians to serve as human shields for Hamas and that of Abu Yaseen, who, according to the document, was “glorifying” Hamas terrorism to children.

UN Watch pointed out in the document that all the members identified in the shocking messages were UNRWA staff (You can check the list with their identification by clicking here). It is also possible to see in the messages exchanged during October 7th that they debated issues related to salary issues and celebrated the attacks against Israel every hour, disseminating videos and information about what was happening during the invasion that day.

Cutting funding and investigation

UNRWA is a United Nations agency that currently provides humanitarian assistance to millions of Palestinians who have status of refugees. Last week, Israel reported through an intelligence dossier that employees of this agency had directly collaborated with Hamas' terrorist actions that took place in October.

The Israeli complaint was forwarded to the UNRWA Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, who shortly afterwards confirmed the opening of an internal investigation process and the dismissal of “several” employees of the organization.

After the news about the Israeli dossier became public, half of the UN agency's main funding countries decided to suspend their payments until internal investigations were completed and the facts were clarified. Among those countries that announced the suspension of their financing: the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France and Japan.

Other countries such as Norway, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Spain have decided to continue sending funds to the agency, a decision that goes against the recommendation of UN Watch, which called in its report for the suspension of all transfers to UNRWA until it demonstrates that it is “fulfilling its humanitarian commitments” and that it is not being used as a “platform to promote hatred and violence against Israel and Jews.”

This is the second report released since the October attacks in which UN Watch reveals the connection of UNRWA officials to Hamas terrorist acts. In November, an NGO report also showed that employees of this agency celebrated and justified the Palestinian terrorist group's attacks through their Facebook accounts. On the social network, employees were publishing messages that contained incitement to hatred, violence and genocide against Jews.

At that time, the NGO pointed out that it was teachers, school directors, doctors, psychologists and administrators from UNRWA, who work in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria and Jordan, who made these publications.