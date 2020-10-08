Taxpayers always try their best to save their tax, especially under the provisions found under Section 80C of Income Tax. Under this section, there are more than a dozen ways to save tax and it is not easy to choose one of these appropriate methods. Some of these dozen products offer assured returns, while some offer market related returns. Under Section 80C in the 30 per cent ceiling of income tax, a person can get a real tax saving benefit of Rs 46,800 per annum with current tax rules (with 4 per cent education cess) by investing a full Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. .

When it comes to tax savings, a salaried taxpayer takes the path of significant tax savings through contributions to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF). This limits opportunities to invest in other options that provide a fixed return to the balance amount under the Rs 1.5 lakh limit. Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is better among market linked options. Let us know the answers to every question from Ajit Menon, CEO (PGIM India Mutual Fund).

Question: What is ELSS?

ELSS is an equity mutual fund category in which tax exemption is available under Section 80C of Income Tax on investment. As per the current tax rules, the eligible investor (person / HUF) can invest up to Rs 1,50,000 in equity linked savings scheme (ELSS) under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (along with other fixed investments) to his gross total income. Are entitled to deduct from. The tax savings of Rs 46,800 mentioned above is based on the High Income Tax slab. By adding the existing 4 percent education cess on tax including cess, the tax savings per year would be 31.2 percent or Rs 46,800 for Rs 1.5 lakh. Long-term capital gains and dividend distribution tax will also have to be paid.

Question: How can tax be saved?

answer: The tax benefit depends on the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and the amendments that occur from time to time. However, it is necessary to keep in mind that tax saving through investment in ELSS is possible only when the taxpayer opts for the existing tax rate regime. In the new tax rate regime, the taxpayer does not get the benefit of any deduction. In order to qualify for an investment in ELSS as an equity fund, the minimum equity investment should be 80 percent, which may technically be up to 100 percent. ELSS also has the liquidity to invest in all market capitalization, making it a flexible and unique investment product among equity funds.

Question: How long can you invest?

answer: The minimum three-year lock-in period for investing in ELSS is, while in contrast, 5-year lock-in period is common in other tax-saving instruments. A three-year lock-in means that you cannot sell units purchased before the completion of three years from the date of purchase. Investments in Mutual Funds have been facilitated through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and can be invested year-round with Rs 12,500 per month, rather than a last-minute setback. However, the lock-in period varies for each SIP installment, which means that each monthly SIP is locked for a period of 3 years.

Question: Better Return Method

answer: Another reason for selecting ELSS as an option to save tax is its potential to provide higher returns. Investing in equities effectively provides better returns that are higher than regular inflation. In contrast, most tax-saving options with fixed returns such as PPF, 5-year FD, NSC, etc. are hardly able to deliver higher returns than inflation. Not only this, in the last decade, the fixed returns from such tax saving products have decreased, due to which the attraction is also decreasing.

Question: Tax on profits from ELSS

answer: The return on investment in ELSS and the amount received from redemption are also completely tax free. ELSS offers better post tax returns, as long-term capital gains (LTCG) up to Rs 1 lakh a year from ELSS mutual funds are exempt from income tax. Taxes are payable at the rate of 10 percent on profits exceeding this limit. Partial or full tax has to be paid on the benefit from tax saving options other than PPF.

The tax savings in ELSS as well as wealth creation feature makes it a suitable and better first equity investment option for all investors. For the first time, investors benefit from mandatory lock-in and get incentive from tax savings. Experienced investors can benefit from the inclusion of ELSS in their investment portfolio to achieve their financial goals. Overall, taxpayers can take advantage of various features of ELSS to reduce their income tax liability, gain experience of mutual fund investment and wealth creation.