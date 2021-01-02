At 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, the WhatsApp of the EL PAÍS journalists responsible for the newspaper, the first one made with the Newsroom at home, received the paper cover. It said “The war of our generation” and it was about the crisis in the ICU. That day the 420 workers who make up the newspaper in Spain, Mexico, Brazil and four dozen correspondents undertook a difficult task. They, like other journalists in Spain and around the world, were going to put out their web and paper editions as if they were sitting in their newsrooms, and they continue to do so, from their homes.

Mónica Ceberio, deputy director and responsible for the general coordination of the Editorial Office, drew up a directory for teleworking even before the state of alarm. As more worrying news arrived, the Newsroom gradually emptied. By waves, by sections. Fernando J. Pérez, from the section of Spain, who was part of the last checkpoints, recalls: “The Newsroom was as depressing as the ghostly Madrid of those days.”

The newspaper was not 100% ready for telecommuting. What would have taken more than a year had to be prepared in days: getting hundreds of computers, licenses for remote editing systems, telephones … “It was a madness of nerves and insecurities,” recalls Rosario García, secretary of Editorial and one of the axes that allowed everything to be in place. “We had to learn to work from home in 15 days.” Faced with the general confinement order, the management made the decision that the entire Editorial Office should leave the headquarters on Calle de Miguel Yuste, in Madrid. Everyone home.

Organizing how to make a newspaper remotely was not easy. There are editors used to working outside the Newsroom. But others had never done it before: for example, those in charge of designing the paper pages. But they did. The same happened with the technical part of production control and transmissions, which are the teams in charge of verifying that everything is sent correctly to the printing press. Technology was a great ally. The digital edition of that first day came out without problems and the paper newspaper was closed on time. Soledad Gallego-Díaz, director then, felt “the impressive strength of this newspaper, capable of being made, both on paper and on the web, from each one’s home.”

From there the difficult began. Those in charge of updating the digital edition, where up-to-the-minute communication is crucial, had already established a permanent, collective videoconferencing system that included the teams that produce the cover and those of the last minute. The system is continuously running, thanks to relays every seven hours, from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. From those days of March until now. Until you can go back to the newspaper. New hours were set for distance meetings and a manual was developed, only partially written, with instructions for making a newspaper at a distance.

Maribel Marín, editor-in-chief of the Society, on which a good part of the avalanche of medical information caused by the coronavirus has rested, assures: Contact. This has facilitated obtaining information that allows us to understand all the circumstances of the drama ”. Xosé Hermida, then editor-in-chief of Spain, adds: “At first it seemed like a miracle that a newspaper could go ahead like this, without there being catastrophes or gigantic errors. Now to continue doing it like that is already a routine ”.

Since the first ticker from China about Wuhan was uploaded to the web on December 31, 2019, the newspaper has published more than 18,000 news items related to the coronavirus. That remote first teletype was published by the editor of Sociedad Elisa Silió. As he wrote the article, he thought, “Who is interested in this China thing?”

Not everyone has been locked up at home. You also had to go out and see what was happening out there and tell about it. Juan Diego Quesada, one of the reporters from the Madrid section, remembers this: “We went out to a hostile and lonely street … Faced with a feeling of unreality, of strangeness, with the obligation to deal with the pain of others.”

When for anything (to repair a computer, pick up a forgotten report, etc.) someone had to stop by the headquarters of the newspaper in Madrid, they contemplated the completely empty Newsroom in amazement. Jan Martínez Ahrens, director of America, sums it up like this: “We have reached the maximum audience and started a subscription model working from home. All without any sensationalism. It is the professional stage of which I am most proud ”.

Hearings soared in March to heights never seen before. The average number of unique browsers worldwide in 2020 has been almost 100 million per month, and the year closes with more than 130,000 subscribers, more than 84,000 digital exclusives, after just eight months of a new model and with the service information about the coronavirus in the open. Among the WhatsApp messages of that March 21, there was one that said, in capital letters: “EVERYTHING IS GOING TO GO WELL.” Domingo’s chief editor, Amaya Iríbar, who wrote it, referred to the newspaper of the following day “and to those who would come …”.

The following day, the first paper copy of EL PAÍS was released from the home of each and every one of its workers. This has been the case ever since. Alone but more together than ever in its history.