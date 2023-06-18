Deutsche Wellei

06/18/2023 – 12:36

Climate phenomenon has returned and threatens the planet with floods and droughts. Its previous seasons have generated trillions of dollars of damage to the global economy. Last week, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that El Niño conditions are now present after four years and should gradually strengthen” over the next six to nine months, ushering in a new period of extreme weather for much of the planet.

The United Nations also warned last month about the arrival of El Niño. Alerts multiply. “There is a fairly high probability (of another strong El Niño period),” said Harald Kunstmann, a professor at the German Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research (IMK-IFU), based at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. “If that happens, we can expect the same weather extremes and anomalies that are usually associated with this phenomenon.”

El Niño is marked by warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator. The phenomenon causes flooding in the Americas, tropical storms in the Pacific and droughts in many other parts of the world, including southern Africa.

These effects cause severe disruption to fisheries, agriculture and other sectors of the economy and are also known to exacerbate the effects of climate change. In 2016, El Niño contributed to the hottest year on record, and scientists are concerned it could set new global temperature records.

Earlier this month, researchers at the Copernicus Earth Observation Unit observed that global surface air temperatures rose 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time. This is the limit that world leaders agreed to impose on global warming at the Paris climate summit in 2015. “It’s very unusual to get close to the temperature limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius in June,” Kunstmann told DW. “So it is likely that we will soon exceed that threshold, not just for a few weeks, but for a longer period of time.”

Trillions of dollars in damage

The economic impacts of previous El Niño seasons have often continued even after the most extreme weather conditions have passed. After the 1982-1983 El Niño, the financial effects were felt for another half decade, totaling about 4.1 trillion dollars, according to Dartmouth College, in the United States. In an article for the US journal Science, researchers said that after the 1997-1998 El Niño season, the damage to global economic growth was $5.7 trillion.

Dartmouth experts found that the El Niño events of 1982-1983 and 1997-1998 reduced US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by about 3% in 1988 and 2003.

Countries like Peru and Indonesia, where agriculture accounts for up to 15% of GDP, suffered a 10% drop in 2003. Thus, Dartmouth researchers estimated that the negative economic effects of the last El Niño season could reach 3 trillion dollars until 2029.

High food and energy inflation

A Bloomberg Economics model released this week found that previous El Niño periods added nearly 4 percentage points to non-energy commodity prices and 3.5 percentage points to oil prices, undermining global food security.

Fearing that the last phase of El Niño could be the hottest and most expensive on record, analysts believe it also has the potential to prolong high food inflation.

It is possible that the peak of post-COVID-19 price increases is past, but it may be several years before it is possible to return to the 2% inflation target set by the US and European central banks.

Growing El Niño warnings have already contributed to coffee, sugar and cocoa prices rising sharply in recent weeks, according to Deutsche Bank, Germany’s biggest private lender. And other staples are likely to follow suit as crops are affected by severe weather events.

Rising prices “could have a particularly negative effect in emerging markets, where food typically accounts for at least a third of consumer spending. Their geographic position also leaves them more exposed to climate change, such as floods, which are more likely with El Niño,” warned Deutsche Bank analysts.























