Does a football club have to be sustainable? Eintracht Frankfurt wants to take on social responsibility – and has documented its approaches in a television series.

Green and yet not very sustainable: the turf in the Waldstadion not only costs money, but also uses up a lot of energy. Image: Lucas Bäuml

“Are you kidding me?” It's the 15th minute of the documentary series “The Strongest Opponent – Eintracht Frankfurt and Sustainability” in episode two, when Omid Nouripour is overcome by his emotions for a few seconds. Dark yellow for the interviewer – he actually dared to ask the chairman of the Eintracht Frankfurt fan club in the German Bundestag what Eintracht means for the region. Need for discussion? No.

The four words of the Green Party leader, who won the direct mandate in the Frankfurt am Main II constituency in 2021, represent the charisma and power that the club has had since promotion to the Bundesliga in 2012 with the DFB Cup victory in 2018 and the triumph in the European Cup in 2022 in the Rhine -Main region and beyond. The football club, which more or less shuttled back and forth between the first and second divisions in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has gained in prestige, but also greater social responsibility. And this goes far beyond the fact that the first division teams in the men's and women's divisions provide social glue. As with other large companies, sustainability has long played a role here.