Is red ant sauce effective in treating corona? A new debate has started in Odisha about this. Now the High Court has asked the Ministry of AYUSH and the Director General of CSIR to take a decision on the proposal to use this sauce in the treatment of Kovid-19 within three months. Let me tell you that red ant chutney is used as a traditional medicine in tribal areas of the country.It is made by mixing red ants and green chilies. Adivasis of many states of the country including Odisha and Chhattisgarh consume it in cold, cold, shortness of breath, fatigue and other diseases.

A PIL has been filed in the High Court against the inaction on the proposal for research regarding the effect of red ant sauce in the treatment of Kovid in the past. The High Court has issued an order on this. The petition was filed by Baripada resident engineer Nayadhar Padial.

The pedal sent its proposal to the CSIR on 23 June and the Ministry of AYUSH on 7 July. The petition states that this chutney has many medicinal properties. It has anti bacterial properties which helps in fighting any kind of infection in the digestive system. This sauce also contains protein, calcium and zinc which are helpful in increasing immunity.