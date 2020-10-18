Highlights: Maharashtra government will review the performance of Kovid’s drug Remdesvir

Kovid task force of state government will investigate after WHO study

State government health minister Rajesh Tope will also write a letter to the central government

Pune

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the state’s Kovid Task Force will conduct tests to determine whether Remdesivir is effective for treating corona-infected patients. Also, will write a letter to the Central Government for instructions for the use of medicine for the patients admitted in the hospital.

In a conversation with our associate newspaper Times of India, Tope said, ‘The task force has found that Remedesvir has been effective in the state so far. In view of this, the center has also been directed to write a letter. The minister’s statement came after a WHO study, according to which this drug has been claimed to have negligible impact on Kovid patients.

Chairman of Maharashtra Kovid Task Force, Sanjay Oak said that the use of Remedisvir is seen in the use of Kovid within the third and ninth day of treatment. He said that such details will be included in the letter. He also informed that the use of drugs will continue in the state till there is some kind of change.

Stating that many medicines for treatment of corona virus continue to be under scientific investigation, Sanjay said, “In the case of Remdesvir, it has been found effective only on early use. Many people in the medical field also described it as useful. There were differences over the five-day course and the nine-day course. I think doctors engaged in treatment should be allowed to take a decision.

In India, the price of each dose of ramdesvir medicine is between 2900 to 5400 rupees. In this, the patient needs 6 doses. Gilead Sciences, which manufactures this drug, has licensed companies including Dr. Reddy, Zydus, Cipla for production in India in May.