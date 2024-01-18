What do the Spanish Francisco de Goya and the Norwegian Edvard Munch have to do with each other? In principle, not much: they lived in separate times and spaces, the second was born 35 years after the death of the first and was not a fan of recognizing his influences. He never cited Goya's. But the threads exist. “The connection is that Goya was rediscovered in Munch's time,” says exhibition curator Trine Otte Bak Nielsen. Goya and Munch: Modern prophecies. Much of the Spaniard's work was only known after his death. For example, the black paints were transferred to canvas in 1873. The Disasters of war were published for the first time in 1863 and Nonsense in 1864. At the time these series of engravings had been considered entertainment without much artistic value. It can be seen in the aforementioned exhibition, at the Munch Museum in Oslo until February 11. EL PAÍS visited the exhibition on a trip financed by the Norwegian Embassy in Spain.

More information

The discovery of Goya by the general public caused something like a goyamania in Munch's time, at the end of the 19th century, with several exhibitions throughout Europe. Goya was then really known outside of Spain and in a richer dimension. “He was a darker and more symbolic Goya, not so much a court painter,” says the curator, “he began to be understood as a pioneer of modernity.” And Munch was one of the modern artists of the moment. For example, different publications dedicated to Goya that were in Munch's library are collected. The poet Charles Baudelaire, as explored in the exhibition, was one of the first to understand Goya in that sense: that imagination that broke with the sober realism of the time and led to other more poetic places, the liberation of the psyche, the existential depth. A higher flight for the visual arts.

The work 'The Colossus' by Goya, in the exhibition 'Goya and Munch: Modern Prophecies' at the Munch Museum in Oslo, on December 6, 2023. PACO PUENTES

So the exhibition does not try to affirm a direct connection between the two, but rather Goya's influence on the zeitgeist from Munch's time. From there, certain parallels can be drawn on thematic or technical issues. For example, Goya influenced the Symbolists who, in turn, influenced the early days of Munch. In the exhibition there are sections where the social works of both authors or their love for supernatural themes are juxtaposed (as seen, for example, in The witches by Goya or The Vampire by Munch). The Disasters of War Goyesque works are exhibited along with some works by the Norwegian inspired by other disasters from other wars: the First World War or the Finnish Civil War.

Among the techniques shared are, according to the curator, the use of pure colors applied quickly, noticeable brushstrokes, shading or the free use of line in engravings. Both artists also suffered personal crises that conditioned their work and its reception by posterity. It is, by the way, the first time that the Munch Museum puts the Norwegian painter in a historical context prior to his own birth. Another unexpected Iberian connection of Munch is the museum itself, inaugurated in 2021, whose iconic building is the work of the Spanish architect Juan Herreros, who came to change the skyline of Oslo, in what was its port area.

Goya prints in the exhibition 'Goya and Munch: Modern Prophecies' at the Munch Museum in Oslo, December 6, 2023. PACO PUENTES

The inner landscape of the mind

There was a curious coincidence: the interest of Spanish painters in dialogue with other Norwegian painters was also evident in the city of Stavanger, on the west coast of the country, flanked by fjords, in whose art museum an exhibition was offered that already It had previously been inaugurated at the Lázaro Galdiano Museum in Madrid. Was romantic visionaries, curated by Knut Ljøgodt and Carlos Sánchez Díez and closed on December 31, in which the Spanish Eugenio Lucas was put in context with the Norwegians Peder Balke and Lars Hertervig. The latter, by the way, was a source of inspiration for the last Nobel Prize winner in Literature, Jon Fosse, for his work Melancholia.

What are the connections in this case? All three lived in the 19th century, although there is no evidence that each knew the others' work. But all three are part of the Romanticism tradition and focused on the representation of landscapes. They were visionaries in the sense that they did not try to reflect those landscapes realistically, but rather, they projected onto them the landscape that was inside their minds, in the style of other romantics such as Turner or Caspar David Friedrich.

'The Crusaders before Jerusalem', by Eugenio Lucas Velázquez, present in the exhibition 'Romantic Visionaries' at the Stavanger Art Museum. PACO PUENTES

“It is about identifying a phenomenon, this chapter in the history of art, perhaps not too widespread, but which took place and which was transnational. These authors, although they are part of the romantic movement, go one step further: it is not only that they paint interior landscapes, it is how they experiment with form and technique to achieve it,” says Ljøgodt, head of the Nordic Institute of Artorganizer of the exhibition together with the Hispanic European Studies Center and the Lázaro Galdiano Museum.

The spirituality that exudes the works of Lucas, Balke and Hertervig is not only reflected in the use of certain motifs and symbols (they painted, like so many romantics, shipwrecks, lighthouses, ruined castles or dying trees), but in the technique itself with the who make their paintings. Balke's almost monochrome, achieved through the elimination of layers. The use of watercolor and gouache by Hertervig, often on coarse supports, such as tobacco wrapping paper or packaging material. Lucas's ultimate abstraction, in which the landscape motif seems to almost disappear until it becomes a stain. They were ways of searching for new ways of expression, an experimentalism that seems to precede other later trends, such as abstract expressionism.

In the image, Hanne Beate Ueland, director of the art museum in Stavanger, Norway, next to works from the 'Visionary Romantics' exhibition, on December 7, 2023. PACO PUENTES

“Another connection is that his works were not made for public exhibition. They are all done in private, which means that the artists were able to freely express their ideas: they were not thinking about the market,” says Ljøgodt. So much so that they have often been considered mere studies or sketches, also due to their small size, their informality or their desire for experimentation. While the quick sketch has been a common tool in landscaping, the curators consider that the authors conceived these paintings as works in their own right.

There are differences. Balke and Hertervig were not taken into account in the artistic scene of 19th century Norway. Hertervig, also, the inspiration of the novel Melancholia by Jon Fosse, had an embarrassed and clandestine life due to his schizophrenic disorder, which made him live in frequent precariousness, in the quiet city of Stavanger, far from artistic circles. There are those who relate the semi-fantastic character, the visionary nature of his work, with his mental condition. The memory of both authors was recovered in Norway more recently.

Works by Eugenio Lucas Velázquez, in the exhibition 'Romantic Visionaries' at the Stavanger Art Museum, on December 7, 2023. PACO PUENTES

On the contrary, Lucas was an established artist in Spain at the time, although more forgotten during the course of the 20th century. For the curators, these artists, “a forgotten chapter of Art History”, did not receive the attention they deserved and were left out of the linear narrative of the artistic canon due to their visionary and experimental character, precisely what this exhibition tries to celebrate. Also, like Goya, they can be described as precursors of modern art.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_