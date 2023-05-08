The new Berlin education senator Katharina Günther-Wünsch speaks in the FAZ interview about strategies against the shortage of teachers and explains how she wants to improve the quality of Berlin schools.

One of your most important tasks is to improve the quality of Berlin schools. The quality commission headed by educational researcher Olaf Köller and its quality advisory board for implementation have made concrete suggestions. Will you go back to it and seek out the conversation?

We have already taken up some of the quality commission’s suggestions in the coalition agreement: we want to do more binding comparative work and use the data obtained there in a more targeted manner. So far some have been written, then they have often disappeared in the drawer. In the future, clear funding and requirement structures should be derived from this, which will also be implemented in the schools. You need time and valid data for this, but we also need a different evaluation system for this. In the primary school we have the individual learning status analyzes (ILeA), which can also be evaluated digitally. With projects like this, we always have to keep an eye on the workload on our colleagues. Quality does not necessarily cost money, so we should make quality measurable in existing structures and derive something from it.