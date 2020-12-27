Hemant Soren’s lecture at Harvard, know his educational qualification Hemant Soren’s close associates claim to have studied mechanical engineering. However, according to the affidavit given by the CM of Jharkhand during the 2005 and 2009 assembly elections, he has passed the intermediate i.e. 12th examination. Hemant Soren was born on 10 August 1975 in Nemra village in Ramgarh district. His father JMM supremo Shibu Soren has been the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand. His mother’s name is Rupi Devi. Read also: – Invitation to CM Hemant Soren of Jharkhand from Harvard University, know what is the reason

A look at Hemant Soren’s political career Hemant Soren entered politics in 2005. After that, I did not look back. Hemant Soren was a Rajya Sabha MP from June 2009 to January 2010. In September 2010, when the BJP-JMM alliance formed a government under the leadership of Arjun Munda, Hemant Soren became the Deputy Chief Minister. In 2013 he became the youngest Chief Minister of Jharkhand and held this post till December 2014. The JMM-RJD-Congress alliance won a majority in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, after which Hemant Soren became the Chief Minister.

Hemant Soren to address students at Harvard on February 20 At Howard University, Chief Minister Hemant Soren will deliver his lecture on ‘tribal rights, sustainable development and welfare policies’. An ‘Annual India Conference’ has been organized by the university for students. This time due to Corona crisis, this program is being done online. This time the 18th ‘Annual India Conference’ will be held from 19 to 21 February 2021. Meanwhile, on 20 February, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will deliver his lecture.

Harvard University ranks among the best educational institutions in the world Harvard University is the oldest institution of higher education in the US and currently has ten academic units. In 2010, the University has over 2100 faculty members. Its degree program enrolls 21000 students every year. There are currently about 7000 foreign students studying at Harvard University.

Howard University of America, one of the best universities in the world, has invited Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to address. The Chief Minister will address the students there. In Jharkhand, the Chief Minister will speak on tribal rights, sustainable development, welfare policies and the work done by the state government in the Corona transition period. CM Hemant Soren himself has accepted an invitation to lecture at Harvard University. In the midst of this honor, everyone wants to know how much is the educational qualification of the Chief Minister of Jharkhand going to lecture in such a large university.