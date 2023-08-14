Last week, a presidential candidate was shot dead in Ecuador, just before the elections. The perpetrators most likely come from the drug world, which is increasingly leaving its mark on the South American country. Investigative journalist Jan Meeus sees how Ecuador has become the most important country for cocaine smuggling to the Netherlands in recent years. What does that have to do with the assassination of this presidential candidate?

