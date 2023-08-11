The murder of Fernando Villavicencio Valencia this Wednesday (9) in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, shocked the world and exposed how violence has been spreading in the country, which until recently was considered peaceful – at least in comparison with more problematic.

Villavicencio was killed with three shots to the head as he left a rally held in a high school gym in the Ecuadorian capital. He was 59 years old and the candidate of the center-right Construye movement for the country’s presidency.

This Thursday (10), members of the Los Lobos faction, considered one of the largest criminal organizations in Ecuador, claimed responsibility for Villavicencio’s death. Through a video, they also made threats to other presidential candidates in the country, such as businessman Jean Topic, a candidate who defines himself as an “outsider”.

Despite the criminal group claiming responsibility for the crime, the Ecuadorian police have yet to confirm whether the faction was really the perpetrator of Villavicencio’s murder. Afterwards, other members of Los Lobos denied responsibility for the crime.

True or not, the alleged participation of the criminal organization in the murder of Villavicencio exposes the influence of the cartels involved in drug trafficking and their ascendancy throughout the Ecuadorian territory in recent years.

Despite experiencing a troubled political scenario since redemocratization, Ecuador was not recognized as a nation whose population was given over to cartels and drug trafficking – unlike neighboring Colombia.

The increase in power of organizations that fight to control drug trafficking in the country has transformed the streets of Ecuador, which previously lived in a scenario of certain stability, into a battlefield marked by violence, murders and the devastating influence of the organized crime.

In 2017, the homicide rate in Ecuador was 5.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the lowest in Latin America. However, this rate has skyrocketed in recent years and reached 25.5 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers violence to be epidemic in a region when there are more than ten homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

Rising death rates have accompanied Ecuador’s transformation into a prime export route for cocaine from Colombia and Peru, two of the world’s leading producers of the drug.

Linked to these problems is also the lack of effective law enforcement measures to curb the rise and strengthening of drug trafficking.

This opened doors for international and local criminal groups to permanently establish their operations in the country. Violence escalated further as local factions sought to assert their dominance over the most lucrative territories and drug routes.

Criminal factions such as Los Choneros and Los Lobos play central roles in this scenario. Los Choneros, linked to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, used to be the dominant faction in Ecuador. However, after the death of its leader, Jorge Luis Zambrano, in 2020, the group lost its hegemony in the country.

This paved the way for Los Lobos: there are more than 8,000 members spread across Ecuadorian cities and prisons. The group is involved in Ecuador’s major prison massacres, drug trafficking and even illegal mining.

Currently, Los Lobos compete with other factions, such as Los Tiguerones, which was born within Los Choneros, for control of prisons in Ecuador and drug trafficking in the country. The criminal organization collaborates with the Mexican cartel Jalisco Nova Geração (CJNG), which seeks to control cocaine routes in the country and expand its influence in the region.

Confrontations between these criminal groups have resulted in massacres inside prisons in Ecuador, with a large number of deaths. In 2021, for example, clashes between Los Choneros and Los Lobos led to the death of more than 300 Ecuadorian prisoners.

In addition to these factions, the Colombian Clan of the Gulf, the dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and local factions such as Los Lagartos and La Jauría also operate in Ecuador.

The Venezuelan group Tren de Aragua, the Brazilian Comando Vermelho and even the Albanian mafia are other organizations operating in Ecuador.

Too many factors

The economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic has also contributed to violence and the growth of factions and drug trafficking in Ecuador, as many young people have ended up being recruited into criminal organizations with the promise of great financial returns.

Forced recruitment of children by gangs also occurs in the country, with most cases taking place within schools in Ecuador. Drug trafficking also influences Ecuadorian politics: some candidates for public office are financed or threatened by cartels, which seek to guarantee their impunity and expansion.

The Ecuadorian government, still led by Guilherme Lasso (who will not seek a new term in the presidential election on the 20th), has tried to respond to these actions with measures such as state of exception decrees to try to control the increase in crime, but has not achieved success.

The failure in the attempt to control trafficking is also reflected in the serious political crisis that hit the federal government. Threatened by the second impeachment process in less than a year, Lasso dissolved the National Assembly and called early elections for the country’s Executive and Legislative branches. His successor will have the difficult mission of governing a country dominated by organized crime.

“I would say that Ecuador is a narco-state ruled from prison by organized crime,” said Carla Álvarez, a professor and security researcher at the Instituto de Altos Estudios Nacionales (IAEN) in Ecuador, in an interview with the BBC.