A report published this month by the Wall Street Journal describes a phenomenon that is the tip of the iceberg of one of several consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.

According to the American newspaper, more than one hundred private jets belonging to Russian oligarchs are in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, so that they are not seized by countries that have imposed sanctions since the beginning of the war – which has already happened with yachts owned by some millionaires ( therefore, these vessels are also being moved to the emirate: one of them, valued at US$ 156 million and owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch and parliamentarian Andrei Skoch, was seen in Dubai).

Although, in practice, the use of these aircraft is quite restricted precisely because of the sanctions, the displacement of the jets to Dubai protects the assets of these oligarchs and reveals a trend: as the United Arab Emirates is not sanctioning Russia or persecuting the oligarchs linked to the President Vladimir Putin, the country, and especially its most famous emirate, has become a haven for them.

Recently, the New York Times, citing data compiled by the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, reported that at least 38 businessmen or senior Putin-linked officials, many of them targeted by US and EU sanctions, own properties in Dubai whose values amount to more than US$ 314 million.

Interest in the emirate has been growing since the war in Ukraine began: Abdullah Alajaji, CEO of a Dubai real estate brokerage, told Forbes magazine that his company saw a 71% increase in the value of properties bought by Russians in the first quarter of 2022. , compared to the same period last year.

In addition to protecting his wealth from sanctions – billionaire Roman Abramovich, former owner of Chelsea, has been looking for a home on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s famous artificial palm-shaped island, in recent weeks – another interest of the oligarchs is the advantages offered by the local government.

A “golden visa” program in the United Arab Emirates offers long-term residency to foreigners who invest at least 10 million dirhams (about US$2.7 million) in local companies or investment funds. The government also allows foreigners to obtain local citizenship through property investment.

“It’s effectively a lifetime residence that you get from the Dubai government and it’s very affordable for a lot of these wealthy Russians,” Alajaji told Forbes. “Many people we work with were living in London, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Israel, and are now looking to settle in Dubai, either due to their business, or bringing their families and making the decision to reside in Dubai.”

“Investors are looking for both capital protection and the opportunity to receive a residential visa in the UAE for temporary relocation,” real estate broker Elena Milishenkova, who focuses on Russians buying property abroad, told Reuters.

She told the agency that her company received nearly three times as many orders for apartments in Dubai in the first three months of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Dubai’s ability to make gains when there are problems in other parts of the world is mocked by those who know the reality of the emirate.

“In Dubai, there is an old saying: ‘When the region is doing well, we do well, but when there is a crisis, we do very well,’” said Chirag Shah, founder of consultancy 1 International FinCentre Associates, in interview with Bloomberg.

There are risks, however: in early March, the Financial Action Task Force, the global financial crime watchdog, placed the UAE on a so-called gray list, indicating that it is subject to stricter anti-money laundering monitoring. cash. The local government claims that it has evolved in regulating the flow of capital to the country.