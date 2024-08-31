In the upcoming presidential elections to be held in the United States in November, there has been much talk about the importance that the Latino vote will have in choosing the next president. That is why various groups are warning the Hispanic community that the Donald Trump’s 2025 project could have a major impact on them.

A coalition that brings together various human rights organizations, has launched a campaign with the intention of warning Latino people, who will be able to vote in the next elections after having become naturalized US citizens, what are the implications of the so-called Project 2025.

They basically warn that The Republican Party has proposed a series of conservative measures that will affect them because they include:

Limit Medicaid health care coverage services.

Reduce environmental protection measures.

Dismantle social security programs.

Make it difficult to get paid for working overtime.

To warn about the situation, civil rights, migrant, labor and environmental advocacy groups, They have launched a campaign with bilingual ads that will be broadcast in several statesBut not only that, they also plan to carry out face-to-face visits to explain the scope of the Republican project.

The reason for this is that, they consider, there has not been enough dissemination regarding how the proposals can directly affect them on various issues of interest to you.

For example, Vanessa Cárdenas, executive director of America’s Voice, an organization for the defense of migrants, told the media Telemundo that Project 2025 proposes cut several social security programs that many Latinos benefit from.

He also recalled that around 30 percent of the people enrolled in Medicaid are Hispanic.

However, it must be said that Donald Trump has publicly stated that he was not part of the team that drafted the so-called Project 2025 and that what he promotes is agenda 47, which includes proposals such as mass deportations.

Latinos could lose various social security benefits. Photo:iStock

The importance of the Latino vote in the upcoming presidential elections

It is estimated that in the next In the elections to choose the new American president, the Latino vote will be decisive since there is a record number of Hispanics who, after completing their naturalization process, will have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming elections.

In this sense, specialists predict that his decision It will be especially important in states like Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.