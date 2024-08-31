According to the criteria of
They basically warn that The Republican Party has proposed a series of conservative measures that will affect them because they include:
- Limit Medicaid health care coverage services.
- Reduce environmental protection measures.
- Dismantle social security programs.
- Make it difficult to get paid for working overtime.
To warn about the situation, civil rights, migrant, labor and environmental advocacy groups, They have launched a campaign with bilingual ads that will be broadcast in several statesBut not only that, they also plan to carry out face-to-face visits to explain the scope of the Republican project.
The reason for this is that, they consider, there has not been enough dissemination regarding how the proposals can directly affect them on various issues of interest to you.
For example, Vanessa Cárdenas, executive director of America’s Voice, an organization for the defense of migrants, told the media Telemundo that Project 2025 proposes cut several social security programs that many Latinos benefit from.
He also recalled that around 30 percent of the people enrolled in Medicaid are Hispanic.
However, it must be said that Donald Trump has publicly stated that he was not part of the team that drafted the so-called Project 2025 and that what he promotes is agenda 47, which includes proposals such as mass deportations.
The importance of the Latino vote in the upcoming presidential elections
It is estimated that in the next In the elections to choose the new American president, the Latino vote will be decisive since there is a record number of Hispanics who, after completing their naturalization process, will have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming elections.
In this sense, specialists predict that his decision It will be especially important in states like Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
