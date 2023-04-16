DAccording to media reports, former US President Donald Trump benefited financially from the indictment against himself. The Republican raised $18.8 million in donations for his re-run for state office in the first three months of 2023, according to campaign financial records released to US media. According to this, in the two weeks after the indictment on March 30 alone, Trump took in a similar amount – $15.4 million (13.9 million euros). Trump wants to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The 76-year-old is the first former US president to be criminally indicted. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused him of trying to increase his chances in the 2016 presidential election by paying hush money to two women, thereby violating election laws. He tried to disguise the payments with false entries in business documents. Trump denies the allegations as politically motivated.

Since there were hints of charges against Trump, he has been trying to collect donations and mobilize his supporters over the allegations. The mood in the USA regarding the legal prosecution of Trump is heated – he has various legal construction sites. The portal “Politico” reported that almost a quarter of those who had donated to Trump after the indictment had never given him anything before. This is another indication that the lawsuit has increased Trump’s donation base.

Trump had previously disclosed his private finances. The Republican is required to publish and submitted the documents to the Federal Elections Commission. The information is rather vague, however, since Trump specifies income ranges in the documents. The documents show, for example, that he has so far earned up to one million US dollars from the sale of digital trading cards. Trump also said he received more than $5 million in speaking honoraria.