Violence can take many forms, and it affects many people worldwide. Most victims of violence are women. But even men can be victims too. The resulting abuse an individual endures can have devastating effects that encompass a large chunk of one’s life.

It’s said that the most common type of domestic violence is physical abuse. And it can happen inside one’s home where one must feel safe and guarded.

In fact, intimate partner violence has become so rampant that women in North America comprise 32% of victims who suffer from a range of abuse, not only physical but includes psychological aggression, verbal abuse, and controlling behaviors as well.

Yet most victims suffer in silence. They’re ashamed, isolated, and don’t know where to seek help.

If you’re suffering domestic violence, you should know that you don’t have to suffer alone, and some people can help you. Besides from the authorities, there’s guidance through domestic abuse that you can refer to.

Domestic violence has a long-lasting and profound effect on one’s mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Keep on reading below to learn more about it.

How Domestic Violence Can Affect One’s Physical Health

It starts with a light slap on the face, and they’ll apologize, beg for your forgiveness, and promise not to do it again. But it’ll happen again. And when it does, it’s much worse and will be more than just a slap on your cheek.

The consequences of domestic violence on one’s physical health can range from minor injuries to life-threatening conditions. Some of them are:

Physical injuries – This can include bruises, cuts, broken bones, and internal injuries. It can result from violence, such as hitting, punching, and kicking.

– This can include bruises, cuts, broken bones, and internal injuries. It can result from violence, such as hitting, punching, and kicking. Chronic pain – When the abuse becomes regular, the pain can be persistent and may appear through headaches, severe body pains, and muscle tension.

– When the abuse becomes regular, the pain can be persistent and may appear through headaches, severe body pains, and muscle tension. Sexual health problems – Some domestic violence incidents stem from sexual abuse. The physical health consequence can result in sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), unwanted pregnancies, forced abortions, and so on.

– Some domestic violence incidents stem from sexual abuse. The physical health consequence can result in sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), unwanted pregnancies, forced abortions, and so on. Substance abuse – To cope with the pain, some victims turn to substances like alcohol and illegal drugs. When they become addicted, it can result in many physical health problems like liver failure and others.

– To cope with the pain, some victims turn to substances like alcohol and illegal drugs. When they become addicted, it can result in many physical health problems like liver failure and others. Chronic illnesses – There’s a higher risk of developing life-long conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders because of the stress and trauma the victim experiences.

The Profound Impact Of Domestic Violence On A Person’s Mental Health

Girl being struck. Portrait of young girl with bruises on her face showing stop sign, palm in focus

More than the wounds and bruises you see on one’s face and body, the scars domestic violence leaves on one’s mental health can be disastrous. A range of mental health problems are directly linked to emotional and psychological trauma like:

Anxiety – Even the tiniest thing can be a trigger to anxiety, manifesting in feelings of restlessness, panic attacks, irritability, and loss of focus.

– Even the tiniest thing can be a trigger to anxiety, manifesting in feelings of restlessness, panic attacks, irritability, and loss of focus. Depression – People with visible wounds try to hide their situation from other people. And they’d prefer to isolate themselves than have others ask what happened to them. The isolation can lead to hopelessness, despair, loss of passion and interest in things they usually enjoy, difficulty sleeping, and a lack of appetite. When this worsens, it may even lead to suicide.

– People with visible wounds try to hide their situation from other people. And they’d prefer to isolate themselves than have others ask what happened to them. The isolation can lead to hopelessness, despair, loss of passion and interest in things they usually enjoy, difficulty sleeping, and a lack of appetite. When this worsens, it may even lead to suicide. Low Self-esteem – Victims would feel ashamed and may even think it’s their fault. They’ll find it difficult to see their worth, eroding their confidence and self-esteem.

– Victims would feel ashamed and may even think it’s their fault. They’ll find it difficult to see their worth, eroding their confidence and self-esteem. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – PTSD is a severe mental health condition when a person experiences or witnesses a traumatic event. The symptoms may manifest through intrusive thoughts, flashbacks, nightmares, and avoidance behaviors.

The violence’s effect on one’s mental health can ruin a person’s life. It’s essential to seek treatment through counseling and therapy so the victim of domestic violence can learn to process their emotions properly, rebuild their self-worth, and develop coping strategies so that the ill effects of sustained domestic violence on their mental health wouldn’t exacerbate. Yet more importantly, getting out of the situation is necessary.

The Harm Domestic Violence Does To An Individual’s Emotional Health

People who’ve been through abuse will realize that they’re not the same person as before. The abuse and manipulation can distort one’s perception of themselves and result in the following:

Fear and anxiety – Living in constant fear and anxiety because one doesn’t know when they’ll be hit next can cause a person to feel helpless and lose control of their life.

– Living in constant fear and anxiety because one doesn’t know when they’ll be hit next can cause a person to feel helpless and lose control of their life. Shame and guilt – Abusers can manipulate the victims to feel responsible for the abuse. The twisted reality the abusers lead them to believe can make them feel guilty, even if it’s not their fault.

– Abusers can manipulate the victims to feel responsible for the abuse. The twisted reality the abusers lead them to believe can make them feel guilty, even if it’s not their fault. Isolation – Abusers would want victims not to tell others and forbid them to communicate with their families and friends. The isolation can make the victim feel alone and unsupported, only clinging to the abuser to survive.

Indeed, the torment on one’s physical and mental state can profoundly affect one’s emotional state.

You Are Not Alone

One shouldn’t tolerate domestic violence. Its intense impact on a person’s physical, mental, and emotional health is widely recognized today.

Luckily, if you’re a victim of domestic violence, there are a number of organizations that can help you cope with your problem and take you out of your dire situation. The first step, although it’s always the hardest to take, is to stand up for yourself and know that there’s support you can get from people around you in order for you to start to heal and rebuild your life.

On the other hand, if you suspect that someone or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, don’t hesitate to report to the authorities.