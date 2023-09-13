Contrary to what many believe, the international board has a space reserved for Venezuela, which carefully moves to exert pressure, especially on the United States.a country that has imposed sanctions on Caracas, but has somehow avoided them with the help of its non-Western allies.

Nicolás Maduro’s visit to China seems to have two fronts, the economic and the geopolitical. Regarding the first, analysts have commented to this newspaper about the president’s need to obtain at least 5,000 million dollars on the eve of the 2024 presidential elections. Regarding the second, there is talk of the Chinese advance against the Americans.

Maduro is expected to be received by his counterpart Xi Jinping, who would then have preferred the Venezuelan instead of being photographed with Joe Biden at the recently concluded G20 summit. This would put the United States in a bit of a bind to see how to resolve the situation with Venezuela, which firmly clings to the arms of Beijing.

And for a sanctioned country like Venezuela, consolidating an agreement with China could become a level of total economic dependence, by not having alternative options with the Biden administration and even less with Europeexplains Luis Vicente León, analyst and president of the polling company Datanalisis.

For León, this visit – which Chavismo has considered historic – “seeks to accelerate pressure on the United States so that it reacts as soon as possible with a process of easing oil sanctions and avoids de-Westernization.”

This de-Westernization – which has also been occurring with the influence of Russia and Iran – is one of the concerns expressed by the opponent Julio Borges, who from exile has closely followed what he calls an anti-Western plan.

“Maduro’s tour to China offers us clues about what premises will be set up in the coming months. “Maduro seeks to resume dependence on China, and reduce that on the United States,” Borges wrote recently.

Borges also believes that we should not look at Maduro’s visit in isolation but rather evaluate Chinese actions that demonstrate “that it uses Venezuela as a pawn in its geopolitical game. “Venezuela serves to make the United States uncomfortable and reinforce its presence on the continent.”

The advances between the United States and Venezuela

For the retired professor and expert on China affairs, Carlos Zambrano, the United States policies on Venezuela have been wrong, since they have allowed the expansion of Beijing, so finding agreements on easing sanctions and other issues, There are always guarantees from the Venezuelan side, they would be an important advance.

Zambrano seems not far from reality. Recently the British newspaper Financial Times published that there are possibilities that Venezuela and the United States will reach a broad agreement and that even these rumors have generated a slight rise in bonds on Wall Street.

“Bondholders say leaks in Washington pointing to progress in secret, long-running talks with Caracas have helped spark a rally in bonds, which are trading at between 10 and 11 cents on the dollar, versus 8 to 9 cents from a few weeks ago,” the outlet reported.

“If my interpretation is correct, we will soon see some specific flexibility from the US to allow Venezuela’s reintegration into the oil market, even if it does not come packaged as a formal agreement, which is announced with great fanfare. In that case, Wall Street’s reaction on Venezuelan bonds would be correct since the impacts on the Venezuelan economy will be positive and the path to rescuing relations between the two countries, although small and slow, would be on the way,” commented Luis Vicente. Lion.

This entire situation of tension between China and the US is undoubtedly being taken advantage of by Maduro who seeks to strengthen his alliance with Xi Jinping and at the same time put pressure on the Americans, Zambrano considered.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS