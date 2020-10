Question: How does the Unwanted 72 pill work? When should it be taken before or after sex? If after sex, how long? what’s the price? What can be the side effects?

answer: It is an emergency contraceptive pill that reduces the chances of conception and needs to be taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex. However, it is not a replacement for condoms and should not be taken infrequently. Contact chemists / manufacturers for price and other information.

