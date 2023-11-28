Is Russia once again using cold and darkness as a weapon against the Ukrainian people? The first attacks on power plants have been reported and there are fears that Moscow is preparing a massive offensive on energy infrastructure. How will Ukraine get through the second winter of the war? “They are now a lot better prepared,” say defense specialist Peter Wijninga and Ukraine expert Julia Soldatiuk-Westerveld.
#Ukraine #winter #war #prepared #attacks #power #plants
Judgments | A man lent his lottery winnings to his grieving girlfriend and never saw the money again
The man lent his girlfriend money, but there was no repayment.Man won more than 20,000 euros in the lottery and...