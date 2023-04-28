After all the controversy that has been generated around FC Barcelona due to the “Negreira case” and the alarms will go off, since UEFA raised the possibility of leaving the Blaugrana team without playing European competitions next season.
Now, the Committee that is in charge of issuing the licenses to the different clubs so that they can play in the Champions League has confirmed, according to information from Sports world, which will hand it over to FC Barcelona so that it can play in the highest European competition next season. Even so, there is still the possibility that they dismiss the participation of the Blaugrana team in the next European edition, but that has repercussions on a different body than the one that grants the licences.
For all these reasons, today from 90min we want to explain how the Committee works to deliver the licenses to the different clubs so that they can play in the Champions League.
Who grants the licenses for the Champions League?
These licenses have to be sent by the different clubs to UEFA, and the relevant Committee will be in charge of accepting or rejecting the aforementioned depending on whether they meet a series of requirements even if they have managed to access European competitions for sporting merits.
What requirements are necessary to obtain the Champions license?
These requirements vary in meeting minimum infrastructure, administrative staff, sports staff, legal aspects and financial issues of the entity. This license must be renewed every year, even if a European competition has already been held before.
Has the Committee rejected any license to play the Champions League?
This Committee is very rigid, in fact, they have rejected 16% of all the licenses sent by the clubs, which means 1,807 licenses denied in 19 courses. One of the most recent cases is that of Noravank, a club that could not compete in the Europa League because it did not meet all the requirements, in this case due to the short time the club existed.
In Spain, a club whose license was not accepted went to Mallorca in 2010, who ended up in positions in the Europa League, but as the club was in bankruptcy, the license was denied and Villarreal was given its place.
When are licenses issued?
It is expected that on May 15, the Committee for the validity of the licenses presented by the clubs to play the next edition of the Champions League.
