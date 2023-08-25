Home page politics

Lucas Maier

Could Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death have consequences for the Ukraine war? One expert even speaks of negotiations.

KIEV – The alleged killing of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin casts a shadow over recent wartime events in Ukraine. What will happen to the now leaderless private army mercenaries?

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has addressed this question in its latest analysis. In addition, that works ISW assumes that the Russian fronts in Ukraine will be increasingly weakened. Alexander Vindmann, former director of European affairs at the US National Security Council, comments on the American news platform The Daily Beast even the suggestion that Prigozhin’s death could speed up the peace process in Ukraine.

Russia and the Wagner mercenaries: Kremlin seeks control

Loud ISW Russia has already created several additional mercenary groups working to recruit Wagner soldiers. According to the institute, the Russian Ministry of Defense is striving for control of the Wagner operations. Satellite images from Belarus already indicate a significant weakening of the troops stationed there, but this has not yet been confirmed.

A complete dissolution of the Wagner group appears just as likely as subordination to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the analysis says. The ISW considers the appointment of a new leader loyal to the Kremlin to be unlikely at the moment.

Ukraine war: Russia’s lines weak in places

The presumed death of Prigozhin could give Vladimir Putin the space needed for negotiations, according to former General Vindmann. Putin had already severely weakened the national wing by sacking General Sergei Surovikin and arresting Igor Girkin. The departure of the three critics could reduce the pressure to continue the war and thus create room for negotiations.

Vindmann believes negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are possible in the fall, as he writes in The Daily Beast. However, it remains uncertain whether these, if they actually take place, will lead to a relaxation of the situation.

According to the ISW-Analysis increasingly permeable. On Thursday (24 August), Ukrainian forces are said to have further expanded their breakthrough into Russian defenses in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Russia under pressure: troop movements indicate weakening

According to the assessment of the ISW also point to a weakening of the front lines in Zaporizhia Oblast. Further armed forces are being transferred from the Kherson Oblast to the Zaporizhia region, as Natalya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Southern Task Force, announced on Wednesday (August 23).

Ukrainian troops are also said to have landed on the occupied Crimean Peninsula. Fighting with Russian forces is said to have broken out here on Thursday, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence service (GUR). According to the ISW, several prominent Russian military bloggers have expressed concern about vulnerabilities in Russia’s defense lines. However, the Russian troops were also able to advance at four points after offensive actions, as the ISW reports. In the vicinity of the town of Bachmut, both sides were even able to gain territory, it is said. (Lucas Maier)

