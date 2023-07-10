Videos, which are circulating in Russia, and different reports from investigative teams show the brutality that the methods used by the mercenaries of the Wagner Group, founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, can reach.

As seen on home footage, its members can torture for hours and even decapitate their victim.

The journalists and analysts who have followed his trail describe him as a network of mercenaries aligned with the interests of the government of Vladimir Putin which they go so far as to describe as a kind of “unofficial” military force in favor of Russia.

These experts locate Wagner Group operatives in Syria and Libya, as well as Sudan and the Central African Republic.

All these apparitions have a common element, they are places where Moscow has interests.

According to the BBC Russian service, the Kremlin denies the existence of this organization and denies that Putin’s government could have any connection with Wagner.

The mercenaries

The Wagner Group gained notoriety by supporting pro-Russian rebels in the armed conflict in Ukraine that led to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, and since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, these mercenaries have taken an increasingly central role. in the war.

Since then, those who have studied it describe it as a private army that can hire mercenaries for deployments in war zones or perform more specific actions such as providing security or carrying out targeted attacks.

For Amy Mackinnon, a researcher at the Washington-based analysis portal Foreign Policy, the Wagner Group is difficult to define and anticipate the group’s operations precisely because of these characteristics.

“We can also classify them as a shadowy network of operators. They can hire different mercenaries and recruit fighters,” the expert told BBC Mundo.

The analyst gives the example of the case of the person tortured and beheaded in which the Russian press came to identify the perpetrators as private military security contractors used by the Wagner Group.

brutal methods

Mackinnon explains that this “hybrid model” and with “brutal methods” also makes it difficult for Western governments to take action against them.

Russian media and analyst investigations have portrayed participants in the group’s actions as mostly far-right ultranationalists.

Meanwhile, Paul Stronski, director of the Russia and Eurasia program of the Carnegie Fund for International Peace, told BBC Mundo that these groups “act as multipliers of combat forces, arms dealers, trainers of military and local security personnel.” .

The expert indicates that although the Wagner Group is not the only private military company originating in Russia with these characteristics, it is the best known.

And he finds precedents for his model in the Balkan War at the end of the last century and even in the Russian volunteers who fought in the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

He adds that their military deployment capacity fluctuates between hundreds and thousands when they are in combat zones.

Analysis

Jonathan Marcus, BBC defense and diplomacy correspondent

While some compare it to Western private security contractors, the Wagner Group is far more involved with Russian government policy than its Western counterparts.

How close is unclear.

They are a shadowy bunch and little is known about their direct ties to the Putin regime.

Wagner personnel have operated on the front lines in all of Russia’s recent wars in Ukraine and Syria. Sometimes they have fought alongside the “official” Russian army, sometimes on their own.

Wagner operators have also been to Libya and have had a more traditional training and security role in Sudan and the Central African Republic.

If his goal was to provide a deniable source of military experience, then the plan largely failed.

Its operations were documented by analyzes conducted by independent research groups.

Its brand is also losing some of the luster it may have acquired in the battles against the so-called Islamic State in Syria.

Wagner’s performance in Libya has been much less successful, as Russia eventually had to redeploy some of its air power from Syria to bolster its position.

The use of “semi-official” military power is also somewhat problematic for Moscow. A case in point is the battle in eastern Syria in February 2018, when a sizable unit of Russian “mercenaries” attacked a US unit near a crucial oil field.

Was this a strategic attack related to Russian government policy or was oil resources seized by a semi-private company? Either way, the attack brought a massive US response with possibly hundreds of casualties among the Russian-speaking attackers.

So while clearly a useful tool for Moscow, operations like Wagner have inherent risks, in the Syrian case, leading to direct confrontation between US and Russian forces.

Alignment with Putin’s policy

Both Mackinnon and Stronski agree that the alignment between the Wagner Group and the interests of Vladimir Putin’s government is visible.

“They are ready to expand their role as an instrument of Russian policy in Libya and other hotspots,” says Paul Stronski.

And he points out that the case of a former Putin ally who is designated as one of the leaders of the Wagner Group is known.

The researcher indicates that Russia has a long experience in the use of these groups in recent decades.

“There are other mercenary groups that offer different services,” he concludes.

Stronski points out that the Russian government had to redouble its efforts on different occasions so that its possible relationship with these military companies is not revealed and expose itself to more international sanctions.

Amy Mackinnon, for her part, maintains that there is “no doubt” that Wagner is aligned with the interests of the Putin administration even though there is no public recognition.

“I consider them extensions of the Russian army,” he concludes.

Putin’s government, for its part, denies it.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.