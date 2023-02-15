Sure, the World Cup is fine, but there is something magical and unique about the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when the best footballers on the planet face off in an attempt to reinforce and consolidate their respective legacies. The moment of miracles arrives.
Who knows, 2022/23 could be one of the last times we get to enjoy the Champions League as we know it. The threat of a European Super League has resurfaced and questions about where the sport is headed at the highest level have resurfaced.
Only time will tell.
In any case, as we gear up for another crazy UCL campaign down the stretch, it would be prudent to make sure you are up to date with the latest rules and regulations when it comes to the structure and format of the competition.
Here you have everything you need to know.
These are the eight UCL Round of 16 matches:
02/14/23 and 03/08/23 – AC Milan – Tottenham
02/14/23 and 03/08/23 – Paris Saint-Germain – Bayern Munich
02/15/23 and 03/07/23 – Club Brugge – Benfica
02/15/23 and 03/07/23 – Borussia Dortmund – Chelsea
02/21/23 and 03/15/23 – Liverpool – Real Madrid
02/21/23 and 03/15/23 – Eintracht Frankfurt – Naples
02/22/23 and 03/14/23 – RB Leipzig – Manchester City
02/22/23 and 03/14/23 – Inter Milan – Porto
Round of 16 first legs – February 14, 15, 21 and 22
Round of 16 second legs – March 7, 8, 14 and 15
First leg of the quarterfinals – April 11 and 12
Quarterfinal second legs – April 18 and 19
Semifinals – first leg – May 9 and 10
Semifinal second legs – May 16 and 17
End – June 10
In the first knockout round (round of 16), there are eight seeded teams (group winners) and eight unseeded teams (group runners-up). The seeded ones face the unseeded ones.
Teams from the same group or from the same federation cannot play against each other.
The seeded heads disappear in the quarterfinals. In that phase, anyone can play anyone.
The draws for the quarterfinals and semifinals take place on the same daywhich means that the teams will know the two teams they could face in the semifinals if they win their quarterfinal tie.
In the round of 16, the eight seeded teams will host the second legs. That is predetermined.
Then, in the draws for the quarterfinals and semifinals, the team that comes out of the pot first will organize the first leg and play the second leg away. However, there are cases where UEFA modifies the calendar to prevent teams from the same city from playing at home on the same day or on consecutive days.
Each Champions League tie up to the final is played over two legs, but there is no longer the rule of double value on goals scored away from home.
Thus, if at the end of the regulation time of the second leg the score is equal, an extension will be played (30 minutes). If the score remains even, the winner will be decided in a penalty shootout.
Players will receive a one-match suspension if they accumulate three yellow cards between the first matchday of the group stage and the second leg of the quarterfinals.
After the quarter-finals it will be a clean slate as UEFA will try to ensure that no player is suspended for the final. Therefore, in the semi-finals, all the players enter clean of cards and the only way for them to miss the final is to be sent off, either for a double yellow card or a direct red card.
A straight red card also carries a one match suspension.
