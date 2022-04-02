TopGear just got out of the new Toyota Aygo X. You can read the full test report in our May issue (in the store at the end of this month); now the highlights.

Test object: Toyota Aygo X

Performance: Envy

Location: Barcelona and surroundings

Weather conditions: 15 degrees and sunny

I’m sure you want me to pronounce ‘X’ as ‘Cross’…

We don’t, but Toyota does. And woe betide if you don’t.

Why is the Yaris Cross simply called ‘Cross’?

Don’t ask those logical questions.

What makes this Aygo an ‘X’?

This is no longer a half-French hatchet, but its own model on the same platform as the Yaris. It is considerably longer, wider and higher and the wheelbase has grown by 9 centimeters. You also sit 5.5 centimeters higher and it has more ground clearance. It is even available with 18-inch wheels. Is that ‘X’ enough for you?

So is it wider?

Certainly. We can sit in the back – don’t ask how – but in the front there is noticeably more shoulder room, for example. The trunk is also fine for such a little one: 231 liters, or 829 with the seat flat.

How does he drive?

Not spectacular of course, but certainly entertaining. Despite the fact that it is not fast, it is okay because of its low weight. On the mountain roads around Barcelona we wring it out and we have a great afternoon, even at 12 km/h. It is available with a five-speed gearbox and a seven-speed CVT. Give us that first one.

And the engine of the Toyota Aygo X?

That is a further developed version (72 hp, 93 Nm) of the turboless three-cylinder from the old Aygo. Hybridization was not necessary – it emits less than its predecessor.

How’s his gear?

Good. From the basic version, all driving aids are standard. Yes, including steering assistance and adaptive cruise control. In the Netherlands you always get air conditioning, but you have to pay for the 9-inch infotainment from the Yaris. There are five versions and on the top two you can get an electric roll-top roof.

How much does the Toyota Aygo X cost?

It is available in the Netherlands from 15,995 euros. If you want the thickest, then you are about 25 mille further.

Of course there is much more to tell about the Toyota Aygo X. You can read our full driving test in TopGear Magazine 203 – in stores from 28 April!