The fight for relegation in the First Division of Argentine football is burning, waiting for the tiebreaker match between Gimnasia and Colón to define which of the two will accompany Arsenal de Sarandí to the First National, which has already fired Independiente Rivadavia who managed the first promotion, and wait for the second promotion, which will come from the Deportivo Riestra-Deportivo Maipú final.
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) determined mid-season that next year there will be two relegations: one by annual table and another by averages, as was the case this year, although it was controversial and not very transparent since it was held with the tournament in full dispute.
Next, we will show you the table of averages for the 2024 season as of today, remembering that the “Leprosy” of Mendoza, recently promoted, and the other team that rises from the PN, will start virtually last, dividing by a season , but with the advantage of being able to escape from the lower zone if they achieve good results.
Taking out these two casts, the worst in the averages 2024 is Colon, which as we mentioned must play a final to avoid relegation. Taking out the “Sabalero”, appears Lanus with 93 points (1,134), a club that in recent years had become accustomed to observing other tables, to compete for the top positions, and now must have a good campaign to avoid fighting to avoid relegation, which means constant suffering in each of the clubs that are the protagonists of this scene.
Then Velez (95), Santa Fe Union (95), Platense (96), Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero (97) and Sarmiento de Junín (99), who narrowly escaped losing the category, but until the last days of this Professional League Cup they were looking askance at the anal table, since for rp
|
EQUIPMENT
|
PTS
|
P.J.
|
AVG
|
RIVER
|
161
|
82
|
1963
|
MOUTH
|
141
|
82
|
1,719
|
RACING
|
140
|
82
|
1,707
|
DEFENDING
|
123
|
82
|
1,500
|
STUDENTS
|
123
|
82
|
1,500
|
SAN LORENZO
|
122
|
82
|
1,487
|
AAAJ
|
120
|
81
|
1,481
|
HURRICANE
|
116
|
82
|
1,414
|
NOB
|
116
|
82
|
1,414
|
BELGRANO
|
57
|
41
|
1,390
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
114
|
82
|
1,390
|
WORKSHOPS
|
113
|
82
|
1,378
|
ATL TUCUMAN
|
111
|
82
|
1,353
|
ROS CENTRAL
|
111
|
82
|
1,353
|
GYM
|
110
|
82
|
1,341
|
TIGER
|
110
|
82
|
1,341
|
INSTITUTE
|
52
|
41
|
1,268
|
BARRACKS
|
101
|
81
|
1,246
|
BANFIELD
|
102
|
82
|
1,243
|
INDEPTE
|
102
|
82
|
1,243
|
SARMIENTO
|
99
|
82
|
1,207
|
CBA CENTRAL
|
97
|
82
|
1,182
|
PLATENSE
|
96
|
82
|
1,170
|
UNION
|
95
|
82
|
1,158
|
VELEZ
|
95
|
82
|
1,158
|
LANUS
|
93
|
82
|
1,134
|
COLON
|
90
|
82
|
1,097
|
IND RIVADAVIA
|
0
|
0
|
0.000
