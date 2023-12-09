What would Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz think if they could see Mercedes’ current offering? The gentlemen died in 1900 and 1929 respectively; In any case, Benz has seen the electric starter motor and the first four-wheel drive systems come to fruition. But limousines with 800 hp, who could imagine that? Then, or even just about ten years ago?

Today we drive the superlative of everything a fast S-class has ever been: the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance. Quite a mouthful: ‘S’ because of its prestigious appearance, ’63’ because of… history, ‘E’ because of the electrified drivetrain and ‘Performance’ because it is able to completely caress its driver or highly respected passenger. Blowing Egyptian cotton socks.

Fortunately, this AMG keeps its V8

Mercedes is fully committed to plug-in hybrid technology to further pump up the horsepower of its fastest models while shrinking the engine size. And why wouldn’t they – consumption down, performance up, what more could you want? Well: sound, sensations, experience, especially with AMG products.

The C 63 made the infamous, widely unappreciated switch from eight cylinders to four with electric assistance, and the upcoming E 63 is also not completely free of the dance and will have to make do with an inline six. But the faithful eight-cylinder remains available for Mercedes’ topper, the S-class. These customers won’t do it for less.

Visually, this S-class is also a real AMG

Nor for a stale appearance. The S-class is an imposing but elegant car in itself; In this version it is even more imposing and a lot less elegant. The well-known AMG bars grille, a front bumper with enormous air intakes, 21-inch multi-spoke wheels with gold-colored brake calipers behind them, a diffuser with four thick exhaust pipes…

Photo: © Mercedes

And it sits lower on its wheels, which, in combination with its fluid design language, ensures that it almost visually merges with the asphalt. When putting together such an already striking car, we would go for a subtle paint shade, but our test sample is in the matte color of the favorite Zuidas snack.

This is the strongest S-class ever

Mercedes itself calls the S 63 E Performance ‘the perfect synthesis between comfort and dynamics’ and has apparently done everything it can to substantiate that claim. With a system power of 802 hp, this is the most powerful S-class ever. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, an electric motor on the rear axle and drive on all four wheels together ensure a 0-to-100 time of 3.3 seconds, a completely bizarre value in a car that normally transports major shareholders and heads of state.

Although of course they also have to be somewhere smoothly sometimes. There’s a full-electric mode, as usual with plug-in hybrids, but don’t think you’ll get too far on the 13.1-kWh battery; the technology is clearly intended more for speed than for eco-runs. Still, it’s nice that you don’t immediately put your neighbor straight up in bed when you leave in the morning. A little decency doesn’t go amiss for an S driver.

The interior is strong in a different way

Inside you will be pampered as usual, with the difference that the cotton wool is a bit stiffer than you would think. Where in a ‘normal’ S-class you sink into the cushion of the headrest when you lean back for a moment, here you encounter a hard surface that stamps an AMG logo in the back of your head.

There’s also a noticeable amount of carbon fiber – whole slabs on the dashboard and doors – and the seats actively keep you in place as the enormous body changes direction. The steering wheel is as thick as that of a BMW and the counter screen behind it, which generates beautiful 3D images at the touch of a button, shows vibrating graphs with revolutions and electrons.

Lots of possibilities, but is that a good thing?

To ensure that this hyper limousine does not mercilessly overwhelm itself at the first bend, Mercedes installs active roll stabilization in combination with rear-wheel steering and air suspension. There are push and turn buttons on the steering wheel to switch between driving modes and to fiddle with things such as chassis, exhaust sound, ESP alertness and the so-called AMG Dynamics.

The latter revolves around the steering, engine, transmission and four-wheel drive, which you can individually adjust more or less sharply. Many options, to put it mildly, and therefore the necessary stress of choice – while an S-class is actually intended to relieve you of your worries. Well, when it is fashionable to offer drivers thousands of settings, as a Mercedes you cannot arrive with less for your top model.

The softest setting is not what you are used to

You can also mold it once to your wishes and save that combination under the Individual mode (our favorite: maximum engine sound, the smoothest suspension, AMG Dynamics on Sport). And otherwise you always have the option to just leave things alone and leave them in Comfort. However, this position is a far cry from what we are used to from an S – supercar-like performance simply does not go together with a cotton candy-soft suspension.

These require the necessary sharpness. Anyone who has a problem with that is shopping at the wrong Benz division – at Maybach they can give you horsepower and cloudy handling. The idea of ​​an AMG S has always been that it combines brutal numbers and a certain sports sedan allure with a stately limo appearance, and it is not surprising that with today’s technologies it comes down to this.

Driving is great in the S 63 E, but it is not without fault

That does not mean that the S 63 always strikes a perfect balance. If you drive it slowly, it juggles with its two forms of propulsion; where he occasionally makes a mistake while hiccuping. And when you subtly slow down at a traffic light, it’s your foot that has to find the smooth middle ground between electric regeneration and the carbon ceramic brakes.

But if you drive it more smoothly, then the picture is correct. Accelerate and the electric motor fills the brief moment when the turbo V8 has to get going, after which they switch roles: first you go, and then you keep going. It makes for a fascinating and addictive interaction – and in what other car of this size can you experience that in?

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance offers you an ingenious, opulent, relaxing and, in the blink of an eye, strenuous drive. Actually it is everything to everyone; if everyone, in the case of our test S, could spend just under three thousand euros on a car. It builds a beautiful and memorable bridge between two periods of propulsion, just as the first creations from Daimler and Benz actually did. They could not have imagined that their work would result in this, but they would certainly be proud.

Specifications of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Long (2023)

Engine

3,982 cc

V8 biturbo hybrid

802 hp @ 5,500 rpm

1,430 Nm @ 2,500 rpm

Drive

four wheels

9v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.3 s

top speed 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

4.4 l/100 km

100g/km CO2

Dimensions

5,336×1,921x

1,515 mm (lxwxh)

3,216 mm (wheelbase)

2,595 kg

76 l (petrol)

305 l (luggage)

Prices

€236,170 (NL)

€222,640 (B)