A vibrant 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium has left the qualification of the Premier League Red Hot. Manchester City and Arsenal faced each other in a crucial duel to define the future champion of the league.
This tie leaves the Premier League standings as follows:
1. Liverpool – 67 points (+40)
2. Arsenal – 65 points (+46)
3. Manchester City – 64 points (+35)
It is important to remember that in the event of a tie on points, the first criterion to define the classification is the goal difference. At the moment, Arsenal have the best goal difference (+46), followed by Liverpool (+40) and Manchester City (+35).
The draw between City and Arsenal benefits Liverpool, which remains leader of the Premier League with 2 points ahead of Arsenal and 3 over City.
The next matches will be decisive to know the outcome of the Premier League. Liverpool will face Sheffield, Arsenal against Luton and Manchester City against Aston Villa.
The draw between City and Arsenal has left the Premier League more exciting than ever. Any of the three teams can win the title and the next day will be key to knowing who will be crowned champion.
In addition to the fight for the title, we must also highlight the battle for qualification to the Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Aston Villa are fighting for the remaining place.
The Premier League is the most exciting league in the world and the 2023-24 season is being one of the most exciting in recent years.
