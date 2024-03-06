Top Gear has just released the brand new Peugeot e-3008. You can read the full test report in our April issue (in stores at the end of March); now the highlights.

Test object: Peugeot e-3008

Performance: GT FWD 210 hp

Location: Cannes and surrounding areas

Weather conditions: 16 degrees and sun

How new is this new Peugeot?

Very new, from top to bottom. We know you've been bombarded with 78 Stellantis models all with the same electric powertrain for years, but this one is different. The Peugeot e-3008 is on the brand new STLA Medium platform, with a new design, new batteries and new engines. It is the first model of many on this basis, so get ready.

What versions are there?

The e-3008 kicks off with the version we drive here: a front-wheel drive with 210 hp and a 73 kWh battery. According to WLTP, it should be able to travel 527 kilometers thanks to a remarkably low average consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 km. A four-wheel drive with two motors and 320 hp will also follow later, plus a Long Range with 230 hp and a 98 kWh battery (estimated range 700 kilometers).

Okay. Does it drive a bit?

Not bad at all. The Peugeot e-3008 looks stocky and muscular, and it feels that way too. Its chassis is quite stiff, the steering is smooth and direct and in this basic version it goes from 0 to 100 in 8.6 seconds. Pedal response from a standstill is very gentle, even in Sport mode, and for some reason you have to pull the right paddle (+) if you want less recuperation. Apart from that, it's nice to rack up the miles, at least if you're sitting in the front.

Is it a struggle at the back?

That's not the case, but it should feel more spacious, especially with a high car on a newly developed platform. The interior is also a neat whole, with concept car-like shapes in the dashboard and door panels. On the entry-level Allure you get two 10-inch screens, but on the GT a curved 21-inch OLED unit that is actually a must have is. It has ChatGPT that you can talk to, but it's the 3.5 version from 2022, so you don't have to ask for the newest hotspot in town.

How much does the new Peugeot e-3008 cost?

Prices start at 48,190 euros (49,735 in Belgium) for the 210 hp Allure. The dressed GT is available from 52,690 euros (54,735 in Belgium). Tough, but we don't really have to worry about that anymore, right? By the way, Peugeot recently started offering an eight-year or 160,000 kilometer warranty, so you can put that in your pocket.

Read our full driving test of the Peugeot e-3008 in TopGear Magazine 226, in stores from March 28!