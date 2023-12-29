Of Ruggiero Corcella

Nature explained the intricate mechanism underlying the development of the sense of smell: a no-holds-barred fight between over a thousand olfactory receptor genes. Among these, RNA “selects” the only one capable of distinguishing a single one from a trillion different odors

The mammalian nose is an evolutionary work of art. Its millions of nerve cells, each equipped with just one of the thousands of specific olfactory chemical receptors encoded in the genome, they can collectively distinguish a trillion (one trillion) odors different. Those sensations, in turn, inform many behaviors, from evaluation of food options, to distinguishing friends from enemies to evoking memories.

On Naturea research team led by scientists at the Zuckerman Institute at Columbia University in New York describes a previously undetected mechanism in mice, involving RNA, that could explain how each sensory cell, or neuron, in the mammalian nose interacts suitable for detecting a specific chemical odor.

Specialized receptors For example, there are sensory neurons in our nose that carry receptors

tuned solely to detect ethyl vanillin, the main odor of vanilla, and other cells with receptors for limonene, the characteristic odor of lemon. “How sensory cells in the nose choose receptors has been one of the most frustrating mysteries surrounding smell,” said Stavros Lomvardas, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics and the Herbert and Florence Irving Professor of Neuroscience at Columbia's Zuckerman Institute. .

"Now the story behind our sense of smell is becoming clearer and even more dramatic." The drama Professor Lomvardas refers to takes place entirely within the tiny confines of the nucleus of each olfactory neuron, where the cell's chromosomes and genes reside.

There, in a Squid Games style competition (the hit and controversial Korean television series about a group of people who risk their lives in a deadly survival game)

where the winner takes all, L

he myriad of olfactory receptor genes in a developing cell compete with each other in a process that screens them, in stages, first to a handful of finalists and then to a single winner. The prevailing gene is the one that determines the olfactory sensitivity of the cell.

The «Greek Islands» In their study, Professor Lomvardas and his team discovered details of the final stage of this process, when the winner emerges from the finalist genes. «It is basically a battle between 1,000 contenders», says Ariel Pourmorady, first author of the article and doctoral student at the Zuckerman Institute in the Lomvardas laboratory. The action is extremely complex and involves a dizzying cast of molecular characters. To play a role that increases or decreases the ability of each gene to produce olfactory receptors are a variety of molecules that regulate genes. Coming together in various alliances within the genomethese molecular players help turn specific genes on or off.

Also in the mix is ​​another set of molecular hubs that reshape portions of the genome in order to favor specific receptor genes. When his team first observed them in the genome in 2014, Professor Lomvardas nicknamed them “Greek islands” because they reminded him of the islands of the Aegean Sea. “It turns out that the genome has a certain spatial organization in the nucleus, and changes in this structure are key when it comes to which genes are expressed in proteins

, like olfactory receptors," adds Pourmorady. "We are learning how important this process is in the maturation of olfactory cells."

Altering the architecture of the genome In their new article in Nature, the researchers compile a series of data from mouse studies which they indicate RNA as the central molecule in the mechanism of gene selection of the olfactory system. RNA is best known as the intermediate molecule that translates the genetic code embedded in DNA into protein molecules with specific cellular tasks, such as odor detection. However, using sophisticated techniques to analyze changes in the structure of the genome as cells mature, the researchers say their evidence points to a second critical role for RNA.

«It seems that the RNA produced by the cell during gene expression is also altering the architecture of the genome in ways that strengthen the expression of one olfactory receptor gene and at the same time turn off all the others,” says Pourmorady.

Only one olfactory receptor among a thousand There are still large gaps in this story of genome control, but researchers say the lines are becoming clearer. It begins with the maturation of the olfactory cells, which initially they express many receptor genes in those genomic hubs where molecules and complexes that regulate genes converge, including the “Greek Islands”. So RNA screens “contending” genes of the olfactory receptor until they are reduced to one. The particular hub in each cell where the star cells align to produce the maximum amount of RNA wins the competition. In this hub, the expression of the receptor gene increases dramatically. See also Consulcesi, 'double test to enter Medicine does not reward merit'

But, like a cunning saboteur, RNA from the same hub can make its way to all the other hubs. At those locations, the RNA causes shape changes in the genome that disrupt gene expression. The result is a nose full of mature olfactory neurons, each of which carries a single smell receptor on its surface. “We are reaching the edge of science fiction in terms of the molecular and genomic details we can now observe within the nucleus of a single cell,” concludes Professor Lomvardas. «We must continue to investigate, to understand the rest of this olfactory puzzle».

