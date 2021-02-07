Beijing (AFP) – China began implementing new carbon market rules in early February aimed at reducing pollution, a measure that environmental activists have been highly anticipating, but opponents and analysts doubt its effectiveness.

And it scores in China the highest Greenhouse gas emissionsBut this country is the most invested in new energy sources, and has pledged to neutralize the carbon footprint by 2060.

In what follows, everything you should know about this new system:

How does this system work?

For the first time in China, these new rules allow local authorities to set permissible emissions quotas for thermal power plants, and for energy companies to trade pollution rights.

Local authorities give a certificate for every ton of carbon dioxide (or any other greenhouse gas) a company is allowed to release. And if the companies do not respect the ceiling, they will have to pay fines.

“Companies have a choice to reduce their emissions or pay for pollution,” said Zhang Xianyu, vice president of the China chapter of the US Environmental Defense Fund. “But this solution will become more expensive in the future, because local governments will issue fewer permits for pollution.”

Is this system ambitious?

Not as much as it had hoped.

These measures are currently limited to the electricity sector in which Chinese plants rely heavily on coal, the most environmentally harmful source of energy.

Under the new rules, about 2,000 power stations that emit more than 26,000 tons of greenhouse gases a year can start exchanging pollution rights.

These plants are responsible for 30% of the harmful emissions in the country.

The project was mainly involving 70 to 80 percent of emissions in China, as well as major sources of pollution in seven other sectors such as aviation, steel, iron and petrochemicals.

Likewise, pollution permits are distributed free of charge instead of being auctioned, as is the case in the European Union and California, for example. As a result, this induces fewer companies to reduce their emissions quickly.

Also, the cost of carbon will be very low under the Chinese system, where the price per ton is 6 dollars, compared to 36 dollars in the European Union, and 17 dollars in California last year.

Li Xiu of Greenpeace in China said that Chinese prices “are not sufficiently deterrent to push companies towards being more green.”

How are emissions caps determined?

The new rules urge companies to reduce carbon intensity – the amount of pollutant released per unit of GDP, but that does not include all of their greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a subtle but important difference,” said Laurie Millivirta of the Energy and Air Research Center, adding that the measure could have the opposite effect of making new coal-fired plants more economically attractive.

Experts are also waiting for the strong coal lobby in China to activate in order to obtain appropriate shares for it and thus a suitable carbon price.

China relies on coal for 60% of its energy needs, and since 2011, what China burns of this substance is equivalent to the total burned by the entire world, according to the Center for International Strategic Studies in Washington.

new law

A new law is being prepared that addresses climate change, and it could correct some defects in the current system, according to environmental activists.

They hope that this system will cover more sectors in the future, and that the penalties for violators will be more severe.

President Xi Jinping won praise in late 2020 when he announced that his country would start reducing pollutant emissions before 2030, to neutralize its carbon footprint 30 years later.

But in its current form, “the Chinese carbon market will not play a major role in achieving these goals,” according to Millivirta, calling on Beijing to take stronger measures.