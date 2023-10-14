Next Saturday, October 14, at exactly 6:30 p.m., the Mexican Soccer TeamHe will face his counterpart from Ghana, in a friendly duel to which ‘Jimmy’ Lozano’s men arrive with the obligation to win, after the results obtained in their last tour of the United States.
‘Jimmy’ Lozano is expected to line up with a 4-3-3, made up of Guillermo Ochoa in goal, Kevin Álvarez, Ramón Juárez, César Montes and Jesús Gallardo in defense, Luis Romo, Luis Chávez and Edson Álvarez in the middle field, and above Hirving Lozano, Santiago Giménez and Orbelín Pineda.
Ghana, for its part, would play with Rahaman in goal, Dilku, Aidoo, Seidu, Owusu, Abedul Samed; Ayew, Kudus, Bukarí and Williams. In search of their first victory against the tricolor team, since statistics place the Mexican Soccer Team far above its rival.
The Mexican Soccer Team has never lost a match against its counterpart from Ghana. They have met each other three times, and in all the games the Mexicans took the victory. The last time Mexico and Ghana played was on June 28, 2017, and the national team took the game, winning 1-0, with a goal from Elías Hernández in the thirty-second minute.
Patience is beginning to falter among Mexican fans, so adding three next Saturday takes on a need. Will they achieve it?
