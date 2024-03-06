As we have informed you in 90min, Berterame is one of the targets of the Portland Timbers of the MLS, remembering that the United States market remains open. Although, the scenario for the forward to be defined, the player will not move from the Rayados de Monterrey, possibly not only this month of March, perhaps all the rest of the year, then leaving for the MLS or any other league outside of Mexico will be losing its place within the Mexican National Team.
Although it was not the key factor in making the decision regarding his immediate future, his desire to be part of the Mexican National Team has been important in Germán's final rejection of the MLS team. If he had left for the United States, the immigration process that would accredit him as Mexican would have been stopped immediately and in this way, the forward would have been left for the rest of his career without options to play with any national team.
Starting in August, Berterame will complete 5 interrupted years living in Mexico. This, in accordance with the country's laws, allows the player to obtain Mexican nationality and thus be eligible for Jaime Lozano for El Tri, knowing that the footballer is a piece to the liking of the Mexican National Team coach, this being the case, the forward has decided to stay in the Liga MX for the rest of the year and with this ensure what he has been looking for for years.
