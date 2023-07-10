TopGear just got off the new Lotus Eletre. In our August issue (in stores at the end of July) you can read our full findings; now the highlights.

Test object: Lotus Eletre

Performance: S

Location: Oslo area

Weather conditions: rainy and cool

This is not Lotus!

Yes yes internet, take it easy. But we have news for you: this is a Lotus. And without this Lotus there would soon have been no Lotuses. So SUV haters: be glad this Lotus is here, in the name of the Lotuses you do like (just ask Porsche fans how they have coped with the suffering over the past twenty years). And for fans of fast SUVs: you have a great option.

Oh yeah? Is it something?

And or. First of all: it is not light, indeed (minimum 2,490 kilos). There is no other way, with a battery pack of 112 kWh. But lightness can also be an external feature: the body is technically stretched and has a relatively low drag coefficient of 0.26. Looks impressive, if you ask us. The same applies to the interior, which is certainly not Spartan, but it is airy.

How does the Lotus Eletre drive?

Tight and sharp. Really and truly. The controls don’t have a careful, friendly build-up from the center at all: just bam, go. Even in Tour mode, the air-suspended chassis is already firm and on point. And the lateral forces that the wall-to-wall Pirelli P Zeros can handle are greater than you think. Oh, it’s fast too: 4.5 seconds from 0 to 100. If that’s not enough for you, there’s the Eletre R: thanks to 918 instead of 612 hp and a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, it takes less than 3 seconds about. And it has rear-wheel steering and a Track mode.

Other notable things?

The Lotus Eletre S travels 600 kilometers on a charge and is 80 percent full again in 20 minutes with a 350-kW charger. It’s ready for level 4 autonomous driving thanks to the fold-out lidar (those flaps at its wheel arches and in its roof). Its infotainment runs on Unreal technology and is dexterous. You can get it as a five-seater or a four-seater. And the prices start at 98,690 euros. The S we tested costs 124,090 euros; the top of the line You have R for 154,090 euros.

Read our full review of the Lotus Eletre S in TopGear Magazine 218: in stores July 27!