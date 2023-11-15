The format to qualify for the league changed for the Apertura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. In the last editions, the first four teams in the table went directly to the big party, while the teams located between fifth and twelfth place played one more game to seek a ticket to the postseason.
That is, 12 of the 18 Liga MX teams had the possibility of playing the league. For this semester, the rules changed and the managers chose to incorporate a new classification system called play-in. This is based on the classification system used by the NBA. But what does this new system consist of?
Starting this season, the teams located between first and sixth position advance directly to the league. In this sense, the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth places are disputed for the remaining two tickets.
Below we will tell you what play-in consists of:
Atlético de San Luis (seventh place) will face León (eighth place) and Santos Laguna (ninth place) will face Mazatlán FC (tenth).
The winner of the duel between San Luis and León will advance directly to the league, while the loser will face the team that wins between the Warriors and the Cañoneros.
The winner of this confrontation will be the last classified.
#Liga #play #work