According to a report by the British newspaper “Financial Times”, “Japanese bank profits should be the first to reflect this transformation.”

The Bank of Japan signaled the beginning of the end of its accommodative monetary policy by removing yield curve controls, a policy that sets a ceiling on 10-year Japanese government bond yields. This has been in place since 2016.

This shift away from decades of massive monetary stimulus should mean more increases on the horizon.

However, according to the newspaper’s report, the pace of rising interest rates will depend on several factors, not the least of which is whether local companies and households are able to deal with higher borrowing costs. This is particularly worrying; Due to the high levels of national debt.

Japan's debt reached a record $8.6 trillion at the end of last year, according to government data. At more than 250 percent of GDP, the highest level in the world's major economies.

For a country where negative interest rates have been around for a long time, a 0.1 percent increase is a big problem.

Local banks have reserves worth more than $700 billion and are currently not paying any interest, according to central bank data.

It's not just banks that have piles of idle cash. In Japan, corporate savings have been rising for more than two decades. The lion's share of this additional money was left in cash, reflecting conservative management styles and concerns about uncertainty about future financing.

Even accounting for the spike in share buybacks in fiscal 2023, and excluding financial groups, Japanese companies have 49 percent cash on their balance sheets as a proportion of net assets, according to JPMorgan.

Shares of Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, have already risen more than 80 percent in the past year. Their peers also rose sharply.

Mitsubishi UFJ shares trade at just above their tangible book value. Its valuation has doubled over the past three years to bring it in line with regional peers, reflecting expectations of interest rate increases.

The newspaper notes that local banks already have a strong base of local retail investors who rely on bank profits as a source of stable income. As profitability improves, so must its attractiveness to foreign investors who have ignored the sector.

Implications of the “historical” transformation

For his part, the senior financial markets analyst at the Equity Group, Ahmed Azzam, commented in statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website on the Japanese central bank’s move, saying that price gains, rising wages, and rising borrowing costs mean the return of a more normal business cycle for the 3.7 million Japanese companies. Company, because for the first time workers are demanding and winning wage increases.

Azzam added that high interest rates have negative aspects that will appear on the Japanese economy, which are:

• Dealing a blow to heavily indebted companies after the period of easy monetary policy.

• Many companies are struggling to repay debts, while higher interest rates mean an increase in the debt of these companies. This may raise the possibility of bankruptcy cases occurring in companies.

• The consumer faces some concerns regarding spending and investing excessively, as the current generation has become accustomed to negative interest rates and this may affect consumer confidence.

• Economic growth is likely to remain weak due to accelerating population aging and a shrinking labor force.

• Overall wage growth continues to lag behind consumer inflation.

• The Bank of Japan's move may increase government borrowing costs, making it more difficult to counter economic shocks through debt-fueled stimulus measures.

• Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have to defend unpopular issues such as raising taxes.

Azzam continued: Despite the aforementioned aspects, there are parties that benefit from raising the interest rate, most notably:

• The Japanese banking sector, which has long complained of negative interest rates.

• Securities companies may witness a gradual increase in currency volume in fixed income markets.

Japanese Yen

Meanwhile, the CEO of VI Markets, Ahmed Moati, analyzed for the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website the repercussions of the Japanese central bank raising interest rates, which he estimates will result in:

• The Japanese yen supported the dollar after an episode of decline until it reached 150 yen against the dollar.

• We have not yet seen this result clearly on the Japanese yen, because the interest rate that was revealed was lower than expected, as it is in a range between 0 and 0.1 percent. Although it is not negative, it is not rewarding at the same time to attract investors’ money to banks in There are still better alternatives, such as the United States, which gives an interest rate of 5.25 percent to the investor.

• The market will begin to see upward strength in the Japanese yen if the US Federal Reserve and global central banks reduce interest rates.

• Japan's economy has begun to engage in good growth rates and satisfactory wage levels, in addition to inflation reaching a rate of 2 percent, and this is one of the goals that the Japanese Central Bank has achieved.

Moati stressed that despite the previous positives, the investor will search for a better and clearer investment haven than the Japanese yen because of:

• The head of the Japanese Central Bank announced the possibility of adopting again the ultra-loose monetary policy at the present time if the Japanese economy returns to a recession.

• He also did not reveal the date for the new increase in interest rates, especially since the rate he raised is not attractive to investors’ money.