Recently, Mexico’s social security institutions, both the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), such as the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) announced that workers who have carried out their work activities, both in the private and public sectors, will be able to carry out the portability of their pensions.

Taking into account the importance of the announcement, we will tell you immediately How can you carry out the portability of IMSS and ISSSTE pensions?and we will also tell you what this process is for.

In general terms, employees who belong to the Mexican working class in the formal sector in Mexico are registered with the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) or with the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

Under this framework, in recent days the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (consar) reported that formal workers will now be able to port their IMSS and ISSSTE pensions.

In this sense, the objective of the portability of IMSS and ISSSTE pensions is unify the work periods that the worker has done in the public and private sectors and, with this, be able to add their years of contribution.

It was during the inauguration of the Mexico City Afores Fair 2023which began last Thursday, July 20, in the Mexican capital, where different technical links were formalized alluding to the IMSS-ISSSTE institutional collaboration agreements. “Portability of Rights”in order to recognize the work activities of contributing employees of both social security institutes.

It should be said that, according to what was expressed by the president of the Consar, Julio Cesar Parra, an automated system is being worked on so that the process of Portability of Rights of workers registered with the IMSS and ISSSTE is more agile, which would be working as of next September of this 2023.

However, Any worker in the formal sector who is interested in requesting the Portability of IMSS and ISSSTE pension rights must meet the following requirements:

Have quotes in both IMSS and ISSSTE

Minimum age of 60 years

Be part of Law 73 or 97 of the IMSS

Your last contribution must have been carried out at the institute to which the rights will be granted, therefore if the last registration was carried out at the IMSS, the request cannot be made through the ISSSTE, however, if the withdrawal was simultaneous, you will have the option of choosing the desired organization.

Being in the period of Conservation of Rights in the IMSS.

Belong to the ISSSTE Individual Accounts Regime.

Have proof of ISSSTE-IMSS Recognized Periods.

