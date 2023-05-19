This week the home run of the first round of the First A category of Colombian soccer was defined.
The clubs that will compete in the home runs for a place in the final are Golden Eagles, Grass, millionaires, National, Boyaca Chico, cali america and Oil Alliance.
Section A
Section B
The two seeded heads, Águilas Doradas and Millonarios, in the event of a tie on points with anyone from their zone, will advance to the final by qualifying in the round-robin match.
The final is agreed to two games, round trip, and will be played between June 21 or 22 (first leg) and the second leg between the 24th and 25th of the same month.
Undoubtedly, an entertaining homer and where the wide favorites are América de Cali, Millonarios and Atlético Nacional.
