Top Gear just – okay, earlier this month, but embargo and all – is getting rid of the electric BMW iX2. You can read our full test report in our April issue (in stores at the end of March); now the highlights.

Test object: BMW iX2

Performance: xDrive30

Location: Cascais and surroundings

Weather conditions: dry, about 17 degrees

What do we have here?

Well, the fully electric version of the all-new BMW X2, which is not surprisingly called iX2. If you're wondering what its role is in the brand's range, look at the previous X2: that was an X1 with its hair combed straight back. We never see it on the road, but apparently almost 400,000 of them have been sold worldwide.

Is the new BMW iX2 more of the same?

Not really; it struggles a bit apart from its predecessor and the X1. It has grown considerably – almost 20 centimeters, or 5 centimeters compared to the current X1. And his styling has become a bit… idiosyncratic. Yes, that means large kidney grilles (optionally with lighting), but also a rear that you would not immediately match with that of other BMWs. And the roofline is now even, er, more sloping. Your rear passengers will notice this.

Is the technology the same as the BMW iX1?

Yes. So you can get it as an eDrive20, with one motor on the front wheels, and as an xDrive30 with all-wheel drive. Its interior is also completely recognizable for those who have already experienced the X1. Including that handy loading platform and the upgraded infotainment with BMW OS9, which works a thousand times better than older versions – albeit a bit slowly.

Does it also drive slowly?

Certainly not. Here we test the BMW iX2 xDrive30 with 313 hp, and it does 0 to 100 in 5.6 seconds. It weighs about 2 tons, but you don't feel it, even with brakes. It is agile, solid and effective, in such a way that you cannot really attribute any playfulness to it. There is a Boost flipper behind the wheel for a temporary extra boost. BMW's Iconic Sounds provide it with a fun and not overpowering soundtrack, if you like.

How much does all this fun cost?

The BMW iX2 is available from 53,972 euros (Belgium: 51,450 euros) for the eDrive20 and 63,507 euros (Belgium: 59,450 euros) for the xDrive30. And if you think that's a lot of money: the almost equally fast petrol-powered X2 M35i costs 84,400 euros in the Netherlands…

Read our full driving test of the BMW iX2 in Top Gear Magazine 226, available from March 28!