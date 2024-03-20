For the closing of this Wednesday, March 20, the price of the dollar in Mexico registers a significant loss in its value against the Mexican pesothis after the us currency kept a two-day thread growing before the National currencyhowever, by the close of this day, it registered a drop again.

The greenback registered a significant drop in its value against the Mexican peso, positioning itself at $16.7281 Mexican pesoswhile the purchase is located in $16.38 pesos and the sale of the US currency is appreciated in $17.0772 pesos.

Price of the dollar in banks this WEDNESDAY, March 20:

Affirm: Purchase of the dollar $15.80 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.20 pesos.

Azteca Bank: Purchase of the dollar $15.85 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.26 pesos.

Banorte: Purchase of the dollar $15.60 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.00 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer: Purchase of the dollar $15.82 pesos. Sale of the dollar $16.96 pesos

Citibanamex: Purchase of the dollar $16.21 pesos. Sale of the dollar $17.14 pesos.

Inbursa: Dollar purchase $16.50. Sale of the dollar $18.00 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexico today Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Source: Freepik

It is important to remember that low levels in dollar price They are related to the analysis made by investors who are waiting for some economic data from the United States, as well as for the Fed to announce signals about cuts in the Interest rates in the neighboring country.

He dollar price is an economic indicator key that influences multiple aspects of the economy both globally and locally. Investors, companies and citizens must be attentive to the movements of the dollar and its possible implications to make informed decisions in the financial and commercial sphere.