For days now, the comparison between the coronavirus and the common flu has been used to downplay the new virus. It is a weak argument for two reasons. The first is that logic works best the other way around. That the flu is a health problem is precisely one reason to worry about the coronavirus: we do not want another problem like it. The second reason is worse: the currently known data on Covid-19 say that the disease is more contagious and more lethal than the flu.

The coronavirus spreads further. The common flu has a 1.3 reproductive number, which means that each infected passes the disease to 1.3 people, on average. That number is what is used to measure the potential of the epidemic. When it is higher than one, the disease tends to spread. This is what happened in 2009 with the H1N1 flu pandemic, which had a reproductive number of 1.5 and could not be contained. Now that virus is one of four that cause the common flu. The available studies indicate that the reproductive number of the coronavirus is between 2 and 3. That is, if special measures are not taken, Covid-19 would infect more people than the flu.

The graph shows the rate of coronavirus infections compared to the 2009 H1N1 and the 2003 SARS outbreak. Coronavirus infections grew much faster than the H1N1 flu in its first 30 days. That explains why there are experts who believe that the virus cannot be contained and that the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks of a possible pandemic.

The new virus appears capable of infecting millions of people. The common flu, with its reproductive number of 1.3, caused 20 to 30 million sick people in the US last year, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which represents 7% of the population. In Spain, counting only mild cases in primary care, the influenza surveillance system estimates half a million infections. Its growth has the potential to be very fast. If we start with 20 patients with each disease and assume a seven-day cycle of infections, after 12 weeks there would be 466 infected with the common flu and more than 30,000 with Covid-19.

The coronavirus also appears more deadly than the flu. In Wuhan, 2% of the patients detected have died and outside Wuhan about 0.7%, according to the WHO. They are rates between three and twenty times higher than those of the common flu (0.13%) and H1N1 flu (0.2%).

The graph represents the fatality rate so far. The coronavirus outbreak is being worse than the H1N1 in 2009: then there were 300 deaths associated with the first 77,000 cases (0.4%), but with the same infections the coronavirus is associated with 2,200 deaths (2.8%). They are seven times more.



It is important to note that these fatality figures are likely to end up being lower. The reason is that there may be many cases of patients that go undetected; people who have mild symptoms and do not go to the doctor. That will reduce the mortality of the virus. It is an effect that has already occurred with H1N1: in the graph it can be seen that its mortality at the beginning was 0.4%, although now it is estimated at 0.1% or 0.2%. One possibility is that there were up to three times more cases than those registered.

Data from South Korea point in this direction. The country is monitoring the cases in great detail and right now reports a mortality of 0.6% – there have been 26 deaths with 4,335 cases detected, after testing tens of thousands of people.

This is good news, but only relatively: Even if the mortality from the coronavirus was a third of what current data says, it would still be far worse than the common flu. Oxford University Epidemiologist Christopher Fraser has explained that the proportion of unreported cases could be 50%, so that “the fatality rate would be around 1%.” “Although there are two or three mild cases for each confirmed case, the severity [del coronavirus] it would still be very high. Only if there are 10 or 100 mild cases for each one detected, would this situation change from the point of view of public health, and this is unlikely ”, she highlights. Although in this aspect there is no consensus. RNA virus expert Adolfo García-Sastre, a researcher at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, thinks that “there are five to ten times more infected than what is currently being counted, which greatly reduces their lethality,” he highlights.

Another problem is the lack of immunity. García-Sastre explains that even with a 0.1% fatality rate, this new virus can be problematic if the total number of infected far exceeds that of a common flu. “Unlike the seasonal flu, where there are a number of people who are not infectious because they have immunity, nobody has it against this virus, so it is going to infect a lot more people than the seasonal flu, which means that even if you have the same lethality as the flu, the absolute cases will be much higher, and that will pose a challenge to the hospital system. I believe that this coronavirus is not going to be like the 1918 flu virus, but it will be like the 1957 H2N2 pandemic virus, ”explains the researcher.

It is a comparison to be alert. A study from 2016 estimated 2.7 million deaths if a virus such as H2N2 emerged in 2005, an intermediate value between the 0.4 million deaths attributable to the 2009 H1N1 flu and the “devastating” flu of 1918 that caused more than 60 million deaths.

Infections are likely to decrease as temperatures rise. “Like the flu virus, coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, which makes them sensitive to environmental conditions such as high temperatures, desiccation and sunlight, ”explains Isabel Solá, an expert in RNA viruses at the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC). “Therefore, when the heat arrives, the foreseeable thing is that the viruses that come out in theishopstions of a person and fall on external surfaces will be inactivated earlier, which would reduce transmission,” she details.

Oriol Mitjà, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, ​​points out that “the coronavirus will remain as a seasonal virus, so that in summer there will be a very reduced transmission. The contagion is through respiratory droplets that fall into the environment. The virus survives 28 days in gout if the temperature is below 10 degrees, but it only lasts one day when it is over 30 degrees ”, explains Mitjà, who warns that lowering one’s guard would be very dangerous. “The moment temperatures drop again the virus will return. That is why it is important to develop vaccines and treatments that we will be able to use for years to come ”, he highlights.

The last reason not to despise the new virus is simple precaution. The coronavirus can end up being a virus to live with like the flu, yes. But it is new and unknown and even if only for that reason it is logical to be alert.